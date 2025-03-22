Matches (6)
KKR vs RCB, 1st Match at Kolkata, IPL, Mar 22 2025 - Live Cricket Score

1st Match (N), Eden Gardens, March 22, 2025, Indian Premier League
Kolkata Knight Riders FlagKolkata Knight Riders

#0

Royal Challengers Bengaluru FlagRoyal Challengers Bengaluru

#0

Today, 2:00 PM
4h:48m
Recent Performance
Last five matches
Match centre Ground time: 14:42
batters to watch(Recent stats)
SP Narine
10 M • 321 Runs • 35.67 Avg • 179.32 SR
VR Iyer
10 M • 305 Runs • 61 Avg • 162.23 SR
V Kohli
10 M • 425 Runs • 47.22 Avg • 161.59 SR
RM Patidar
10 M • 345 Runs • 38.33 Avg • 194.91 SR
bowlers to watch(Recent stats)
CV Varun
9 M • 16 Wkts • 7.44 Econ • 12 SR
Harshit Rana
8 M • 14 Wkts • 9.15 Econ • 12.92 SR
Yash Dayal
9 M • 10 Wkts • 9.66 Econ • 18.7 SR
Swapnil Singh
7 M • 6 Wkts • 8.87 Econ • 15 SR
Head to headLast 5 Matches
Squad
KKR
RCB
Player
Role
Ajinkya Rahane (c)
Top order Batter
Venkatesh Iyer (vc)
Allrounder
Moeen Ali 
Batting Allrounder
Vaibhav Arora 
Bowler
Quinton de Kock 
Wicketkeeper Batter
Harshit Rana 
Bowler
Spencer Johnson 
Bowler
Mayank Markande 
Bowler
Sunil Narine 
Bowling Allrounder
Anrich Nortje 
Bowler
Manish Pandey 
Top order Batter
Rovman Powell 
Middle order Batter
Angkrish Raghuvanshi 
Top order Batter
Rahmanullah Gurbaz 
Wicketkeeper Batter
Ramandeep Singh 
Middle order Batter
Anukul Roy 
Allrounder
Andre Russell 
Allrounder
Chetan Sakariya 
Bowler
Rinku Singh 
Middle order Batter
Luvnith Sisodia 
Wicketkeeper Batter
Varun Chakravarthy 
Bowler
Match details
Eden Gardens, Kolkata
Series
Season2025
Hours of play (local time)19.30 start, First Session 19.30-21.00, Interval 21.00-21.20, Second Session 21.20-22.50
Match days22 March 2025 - night (20-over match)
Umpires
India
Abhijeet Bengeri
India
Vinod Seshan
TV Umpire
India
Jayaraman Madanagopal
Reserve Umpire
India
Tanmay Srivastava
Match Referee
India
Prakash Bhatt
Language
English
Match Coverage
All Match News

Kolkata rain threatens KKR vs RCB IPL 2025 season opener

The forecast is for overcast conditions and spells of rain through most of the day

Varun: 'RCB a quality team but we have done our homework'

He has a favourable match-up against Kohli and is keen to extend that

Andy Flower 'comfortable' with RCB's spin attack for IPL 2025

Krunal Pandya is expected to lead the spinners and there is not much experience to follow in that department, but the head coach is happy with how his bowling unit lines up

KKR vs RCB kick off IPL spectacle for the first time since 2008

Two teams who have dished out many classics face off with several subplots to look out for - as long as rain stays away

Rain forecast in Kolkata for IPL 2025 season opener, affects training on match eve

A bulletin from the Indian Met Department has issued an "orange alert" for the region

