KKR vs RCB, 1st Match at Kolkata, IPL, Mar 22 2025 - Live Cricket Score
1st Match (N), Eden Gardens, March 22, 2025, Indian Premier League
Recent Performance
Last five matches
KKR
W
A
NR
W
W
RCB
W
W
W
W
L
Match centre Ground time: 14:42
batters to watch(Recent stats)
KKR10 M • 321 Runs • 35.67 Avg • 179.32 SR
KKR10 M • 305 Runs • 61 Avg • 162.23 SR
RCB10 M • 425 Runs • 47.22 Avg • 161.59 SR
RCB10 M • 345 Runs • 38.33 Avg • 194.91 SR
bowlers to watch(Recent stats)
9 M • 16 Wkts • 7.44 Econ • 12 SR
KKR8 M • 14 Wkts • 9.15 Econ • 12.92 SR
RCB9 M • 10 Wkts • 9.66 Econ • 18.7 SR
RCB7 M • 6 Wkts • 8.87 Econ • 15 SR
Squad
KKR
RCB
Player
Role
|Top order Batter
|Allrounder
|Batting Allrounder
|Bowler
|Wicketkeeper Batter
|Bowler
|Bowler
|Bowler
|Bowling Allrounder
|Bowler
|Top order Batter
|Middle order Batter
|Top order Batter
|Wicketkeeper Batter
|Middle order Batter
|Allrounder
|Allrounder
|Bowler
|Middle order Batter
|Wicketkeeper Batter
|Bowler
Match details
|Eden Gardens, Kolkata
|Series
|Season
|2025
|Hours of play (local time)
|19.30 start, First Session 19.30-21.00, Interval 21.00-21.20, Second Session 21.20-22.50
|Match days
|22 March 2025 - night (20-over match)
|Umpires
|TV Umpire
|Reserve Umpire
|Match Referee
Match Coverage
Kolkata rain threatens KKR vs RCB IPL 2025 season opener
The forecast is for overcast conditions and spells of rain through most of the day
Varun: 'RCB a quality team but we have done our homework'
He has a favourable match-up against Kohli and is keen to extend that
Andy Flower 'comfortable' with RCB's spin attack for IPL 2025
Krunal Pandya is expected to lead the spinners and there is not much experience to follow in that department, but the head coach is happy with how his bowling unit lines up
KKR vs RCB kick off IPL spectacle for the first time since 2008
Two teams who have dished out many classics face off with several subplots to look out for - as long as rain stays away