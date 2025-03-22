Live Report - KKR vs RCB - Salt, Kohli, Krunal lead RCB to victory in IPL 2025 opener

Josh Hazlewood had Quinton de Kock caught behind in the first over • Getty Images

Doubts need to be allayed nearly every day in the IPL, but Ajinkya Rahane made a good start to his captaincy stint at Kolkata Knight Riders, scoring 56 off 31, but KKR failed to capitalise on the breathtaking partnership between him and Sunil Narine. Put in, they were 107 for 2 in 10 overs when Narine was dismissed for 44 off 26, but added only a further 67 in the second half. The death overs went at under a run a ball.

Krunal Pandya led the comeback of Royal Challengers Bengaluru with the wickets of Rahane, Rinku Singh and Venkatesh Iyer in an overall analysis of 4-0-29-3. Suyash Sharma, former KKR player who got off to a poor start, made a big contribution in his final over with the wicket of Andre Russell with a wrong’un.

The drying up of the runs in the end was not too different to how Josh Hazlewood forced KKR into a slow start. The first three overs brought just nine runs and the wicket of Quinton de Kock. The new ball stopped a little and went a little up and down.

Once Rahane got started with a gift on the leg side, the next seven overs produced 98 runs for KKR. Rahane was brutal, putting low price on his wicket and taking risks every chance he could. Narine went from 1 off 8 to score 43 off the remaining 18 balls he faced. It involved taking down his former team-mate, legspinner Suyash, whom he played like an offspinner.

Krunal, though, pulled things back once Narine got out to Rasikh Salam. He even tried a bouncer in a spell that he kept changing the pace often. All three of his wickets were bowled, which is a tribute to his accuracy. Once Russell came in, RCB took the chance of bowling extra overs of legspin, and were rewarded when Suyash bowled him with a wrong’un.