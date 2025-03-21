Stats - All the records that can be broken in IPL 2025
From Dhoni and Jadeja's CSK highs to Bumrah's Mumbai record, all the numbers to keep an eye on
As IPL 2025 gets underway, some of the league's biggest names are on the verge of topping a number of records. From Rohit Sharma inching closer to an all-time batting milestone to Jasprit Bumrah and Ravindra Jadeja chasing bowling feats for their respective franchises, the upcoming season is set to witness several record-breaking moments. Here's a look at a few of the key milestones that could be achieved over the next two months and a bit.
19 - Runs MS Dhoni needs to become Chennai Super Kings' highest run-scorer in the IPL. Suresh Raina with 4687 runs, currently holds the record.
6 - Bumrah needs six more wickets to become Mumbai Indians' highest wicket-taker in the IPL. If he gets there, he will dethrone Lasith Malinga (170 wickets), who has been leading the list for over a decade.
8 - Jadeja is eight short of becoming the leading wicket-taker for CSK in the IPL and will surpass Dwayne Bravo who heads the list with 140 wickets for the franchise.
4 - Four more fifty-plus scores this season will take Kohli to the top of the list for most fifty-plus scores in the IPL. The record is currently with David Warner who has 66 fifty-plus scores in the league.
6 - Currently on 194, six more dismissals for Dhoni this season, will take his tally to 200. He is already at the top of the list, with Dinesh Karthik at 182 placed second.
2 - Rohit will become IPL's second-most capped player when he takes the field in Mumbai Indians' first match against CSK. Rohit is also just a boundary away from completing 600 fours and be the fourth player to do so.
142 - The runs Rohit requires in IPL 2025 to go past Shikhar Dhawan (6769) and become the second-highest run-scorer in the league. Kohli with 8004 runs heads the list.
1 - Jadeja after scoring 41 runs this season will become the first player in IPL to complete the double of 3000 runs and 100 wickets.
5 - Jadeja, if he plays at least five games this season, will become the second-most capped player for CSK in the IPL. He is currently third on the list, with Dhoni (234) and Raina (176) ahead of him. He is also ten matches away from becoming the fifth player in IPL to play 250 matches.
3 - Kohli will become IPL's third-most capped player if he plays six matches in the season. He will go past former RCB team-mate Dinesh Karthik who played 257 IPL games.
3 - Wickets needed by Bhuvneshwar Kumar to become the third-highest wicket-taker in IPL. Yuzvendra Chahal (205) heads the list, while Piyush Chawla (192) and Bravo (183) are second and third. Sunil Narine (180) and R Ashwin (180) are also not far behind.
Namooh Shah is a stats analyst at ESPNcricinfo