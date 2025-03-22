Matches (6)
RESULT
1st Match (N), Eden Gardens, March 22, 2025, Indian Premier League
RCB won by 7 wickets (with 22 balls remaining)

Krunal, Kohli and Salt thrash KKR on opening night of IPL 2025

KKR lost their way after Rahane and Narine's 103-run partnership for the second wicket

22-Mar-2025 • 10 hrs ago
Phil Salt and Virat Kohli added 95 for the opening wicket, Kolkata Knight Riders vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru, IPL 2025, Kolkata, March 22, 2025

Phil Salt and Virat Kohli added 95 in 8.3 overs  •  Getty Images

Royal Challengers Bengaluru 177 for 3 (Kohli 59*, Salt 56, Patidar 34, Narine 1-27) beat Kolkata Knight Riders 174 for 8 (Rahane 56, Narine 44, Raghuvanshi 30, Krunal 3-29, Hazlewood 2-22) by seven wickets
The first IPL after the latest mega auction brings with it much anticipation of new alliances and loyalties. Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) will be thrilled that their latest acquisitions played an impactful role in their emphatic start to IPL 2025 against defending champions Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR).
Josh Hazlewood used the spongy bounce at Eden Gardens to scuttle KKR's powerplay and death-overs plans with analysis of 4-0-22-1; Krunal Pandya ended Ajinkya Rahane's high-intent fifty in a spell of 4-0-29-3; Suyash Sharma salvaged an ordinary night with the massive wicket of Andre Russell; Phil Salt killed the chase with 56 off 31, an identical score to Rahane's. A regular fixture at RCB, Virat Kohli then sealed the game with 59 off 36 with 22 balls to spare in the chase of 175.
Known for pushing convention, KKR played safe with their captaincy choice post the auction. Rahane the batter will have to allay doubts practically every day, but he got off to a good start as he and Sunil Narine smashed 98 runs in overs four to ten. However, KKR were outplayed pretty much throughout the night outside those seven overs.

Hazlewood's height troubles KKR

It was just two overs at the top but that comprises 10% of the innings in T20s. Hazlewood, unavailable last IPL, was re-acquired by RCB at the auction. Coming off a long injury layoff, he started as if he had never been away: hard length, good pace, extra bounce. He had Quinton de Kock dropped in the first over before getting him two balls later. Then he had Narine swinging and missing through the third over.

Rahane takes off, Narine follows

RCB did help Rahane out, but he dispelled some of the doubts around his batting with a high-intent innings even as Narine struggled to come to terms with the uneven bounce on the pitch to start with. RCB kept feeding Rahane straight balls, and Rahane kept picking them up over the leg side: all his first 30 runs came there. Once Narine joined the mayhem, that slow start was forgotten.
One of the key moments was Narine going after his former team-mate Suyash, who tends to get the better of batters when they play him as a legspinner. Narine kept going over the off side as 22 came in the ninth over.

Krunal leads RCB's comeback

KKR were 107 for 1 in 9.5 overs when Narine tried to crash Rasikh Salam over the off side but was done in by the extra bounce. Struggling for options until that point, RCB could then go back to Krunal as Rahane and Venkatesh Iyer can both be shut down by spin. In each of his three previous overs, Krunal, who used clever changes in pace, picked up a wicket with quicker balls. Rahane holed out to deep midwicket while Venkatesh and Rinku Singh were castled.
The wicket of Rinku brought in Russell, cue for RCB to bowl legspin. Russell's ordinary record against the wrong'un continued as he failed to pick one from Suyash and lost his middle stump. Since 2018, he averages 13.41 and strikes at 123.24 against the wrong'un. That wicket was worth about 40 runs.
Angkrish Raghuvanshi couldn't get going as the ball gripped the surface. Hazlewood and Yash Dayal used the middle of the pitch masterfully to concede just 23 in the last four overs.

Salt punishes former team

Salt, who played a huge role in KKR's title run last year with an average of 58.33 and a strike rate of 185.18 in matches in Kolkata, soon reminded KKR they should not have let him go. The first ball of the chase was crashed wide of mid-off for four. The intent never stopped, especially with Kohli turbo-charged during the powerplay too. KKR were forced to bring in Varun Chakravarthy in the fourth over, and Salt took 20 off him. Also, the ball had stopped gripping by then, possibly because of the dew.
By the time Varun got the better of Salt, RCB had reached 95 in 8.3 overs. The asking rate had dropped under seven, and Kohli was never going to let such a chase slip. However, what will thrill RCB is that Kohli kept the intent up and sought to get them a big net run-rate boost. He slog-swept Varun for a six in his last over when it would have been easy to just play him out. New captain Rajat Patidar played the perfect little hand at the other end with 34 off 16 as RCB romped home.
Josh HazlewoodKrunal PandyaAjinkya RahanePhil SaltVirat KohliKolkata Knight RidersRoyal Challengers BengaluruKKR vs RCBIndian Premier League

Sidharth Monga is a senior writer at ESPNcricinfo

Over 17 • RCB 177/3

RCB won by 7 wickets (with 22 balls remaining)
RCB Innings
Player NameRB
PD Salt
caught5631
V Kohli
not out5936
D Padikkal
caught1010
RM Patidar
caught3416
LS Livingstone
not out155
Extras(lb 2, w 1)
Total177(3 wkts; 16.2 ovs)
<1 / 3>

Indian Premier League

TeamMWLPTNRR
RCB11022.137
KKR1010-2.137
CSK-----
DC-----
GT-----
LSG-----
MI-----
PBKS-----
RR-----
SRH-----
Full Table