Krunal: 'If you get hit, you should only get hit on a good ball'
Krunal turned the game around with his 3 for 29 after KKR had got off to a flying start
Krunal Pandya celebrated his elevation as lead spinner at Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) with a match-winning 3 for 29 on the opening night of IPL 2025 against Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR). Krunal picked up the big wickets of Ajinkya Rahane, Venkatesh Iyer and Rinku Singh between overs 11 and 15 to apply the skids after KKR were 107 for 2 at the ten-over mark.
"When you play in front of such a big crowd, you have to narrow down your focus," Krunal said at the post-match presentation ceremony. "That's what I did when I came back in the second over [after conceding 15 runs in a wicketless first over]. I narrowed down the focus on where I wanted to bowl. If you get hit, you should only get hit on a good ball."
Match-ups may have dictated Rajat Patidar, the new RCB captain, to hold back Krunal, especially given he was going to be up against a left-hand-heavy KKR middle order. But he defied those theories by dismissing two of them.
One of those was Iyer, who was surprised by a fizzy bouncer earlier that forced him to call for a helmet. "You have to go with the flow," Krunal said. "How cricket is evolving, skillsets of batters are evolving, they have the ability to hit good shots consistently, so you've got to make sure you up your game.
"One of the reasons for bowling quick was I wanted to give less time [to the batters]. Change of pace is something you associate with me also. Jitesh [Sharma, the wicketkeeper] knows I can do anything anytime, a wide yorker or a bouncer. He's well aware of it. If you have something in your armoury to use to your advantage, why not?"
Krunal wasn't the only spinner who made an impact. RCB's other spin option, legspinner Suyash Sharma, also made amends after a poor start. After he conceded 41 in three wicketless overs, Patidar brought him back in the 16th. He delivered by picking up the wicket of Andre Russell with a googly.
"It was pretty clear for me we wanted the wicket of Andre Russell," Patidar said. "I didn't mind [Suyash] giving runs, he was our main bowler and I backed him. All credit to the bowlers. After 13 overs, they [KKR] were 130 or something [131]. From there [the bowlers] showed courage. That was amazing."
Meanwhile, KKR captain Rahane rued losing wickets in clusters after the ten-over mark. Following the 103-run stand between Narine and Rahane, KKR lost regular wickets to finish on 174 for 8.
"When me and Venkatesh were batting, we thought 210-220 was achievable, but two-three wickets changed the momentum," Rahane said. "There was a little bit of dew, yes, but they had a good powerplay. I thought 170-180 on this wicket was under par; we were looking to get 200-plus. Early wickets in the powerplay help, but it didn't work out for us."