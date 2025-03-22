Krunal: 'If you get hit, you should only get hit on a good ball'

"When you play in front of such a big crowd, you have to narrow down your focus," Krunal said at the post-match presentation ceremony. "That's what I did when I came back in the second over [after conceding 15 runs in a wicketless first over]. I narrowed down the focus on where I wanted to bowl. If you get hit, you should only get hit on a good ball."

Match-ups may have dictated Rajat Patidar , the new RCB captain, to hold back Krunal, especially given he was going to be up against a left-hand-heavy KKR middle order. But he defied those theories by dismissing two of them.

One of those was Iyer, who was surprised by a fizzy bouncer earlier that forced him to call for a helmet. "You have to go with the flow," Krunal said. "How cricket is evolving, skillsets of batters are evolving, they have the ability to hit good shots consistently, so you've got to make sure you up your game.

"One of the reasons for bowling quick was I wanted to give less time [to the batters]. Change of pace is something you associate with me also. Jitesh [Sharma, the wicketkeeper] knows I can do anything anytime, a wide yorker or a bouncer. He's well aware of it. If you have something in your armoury to use to your advantage, why not?"

Krunal wasn't the only spinner who made an impact. RCB's other spin option, legspinner Suyash Sharma , also made amends after a poor start. After he conceded 41 in three wicketless overs, Patidar brought him back in the 16th. He delivered by picking up the wicket of Andre Russell with a googly.

Krunal Pandya finished with 3 for 29 on his RCB debut • MB Media/Getty Images

"It was pretty clear for me we wanted the wicket of Andre Russell," Patidar said. "I didn't mind [Suyash] giving runs, he was our main bowler and I backed him. All credit to the bowlers. After 13 overs, they [KKR] were 130 or something [131]. From there [the bowlers] showed courage. That was amazing."

Meanwhile, KKR captain Rahane rued losing wickets in clusters after the ten-over mark. Following the 103-run stand between Narine and Rahane, KKR lost regular wickets to finish on 174 for 8.