For RCB, Rajat Patidar might be just what the doctor ordered

Chandrakant Pandit, currently coach of the Kolkata Knight Riders, regards working with Rajat Patidar as one of the highlights of his coaching career. The duo has played a key role in Madhya Pradesh's rise as a dominant force in Indian domestic cricket since 2021. Their bond strengthened in late 2024, when Pandit, MP's director of cricket, appointed Patidar as T20 captain for the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy. Patidar repaid the trust by leading MP to the final

Royal Challengers Bengaluru's head coach Andy Flower and director Mo Bobat closely observed Patidar during that campaign, assessing his decision-making and leadership. Impressed, they flew to Ahmedabad in January to discuss their observations with Virat Kohli , who, while preparing for the third India-England ODI ahead of the Champions Trophy, gave his full backing to Patidar.

Patidar's childhood coach, former India batter Amay Khurasiya, was thrilled at the development. Coaching Kerala ahead of a crucial Ranji Trophy semi-final against Gujarat, Khurasiya took time off to call Patidar, who he'd seen evolve from an aspiring fast bowler who tore his ACL as a 20-year-old to one of the state's batting stalwarts.

"He has never been enamoured by positions or power," Khurasiya tells ESPNcricinfo. "He was obviously happy, but it didn't seem like he was overwhelmed by euphoria. He had the same poise about him that I saw all those years ago. Even as a youngster, he'd always speak of wanting to help someone less privileged than him, even though his own journey had been rocky."

When Patidar was a struggling cricketer in MP - he had a difficult time breaking into any of the age-group teams - it was Khurasiya who took him under his wings to work on his batting technique.

"Not once have I heard him complain about luck or fate - no 'kismat kharaab hai [I have no luck]' or any of that negativity," Khurasiya says. "He was always clear: he'll do what it takes. If the result goes his way, he'll accept it. If it doesn't, he'll find something else to be good at. That mindset from very early on made him compartmentalise cricket and life. He'll be an empathetic leader. Not a boss. And it stems from having seen failure and rejection in his early days."

Patidar has been among the top three run-scorers for RCB in 2022 and 2024; he sat out the 2023 season injured • BCCI

Anand Rajan, former MP seamer and domestic coach, has witnessed Patidar's growth first-hand. They worked together as captain and coach at Malwa Panthers in the Madhya Pradesh League (MPL) last year. Rajan, with coaching stints at MP, Uttarakhand, and Puducherry, has also seen MP's rise from a middling side to a domestic powerhouse, which mirrors Patidar's journey from the periphery of the state setup to a senior player.

"He doesn't speak a lot, but his reading of the game is top notch," Rajan says. "[He only ] gives his inputs if needed; he won't speak just to be seen contributing to a team meeting. When he says something, people strain to hear him because he's that soft-spoken - but the impact his words have on a group is immense.

"The duration of the MPL was very short (each team played just four league games) to build long-lasting relationships. But you could see Rajat's qualities even there. He could have gotten out in the most wretched manner possible, but if a younger player came up to him, he'd be the first to sit with him and chat, give him time and make him feel better. No one felt awkward going up to Rajat to talk."

Jalaj Saxena, a domestic stalwart, remembers Patidar's clarity as a youngster vividly, even though it's been eight years since they played together.

In 2024, Patidar led Madhya Pradesh to their first Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy final since the 2010-11 season • PTI

"It was his Ranji Trophy debut , against Baroda [in 2015-16] and we [MP] had conceded a lead. But Rajat was clear he would look to dominate spin from the get-go, because he felt that was the only way to put the pressure back. He scored an outstanding century, and we set them a target we easily defended. That innings earned the respect of the entire team."

Patidar's career soared after joining RCB in 2021. He became a household name in 2022 after smashing a century against Lucknow Super Giants in the Eliminator - the first by an Indian uncapped player in the playoffs - despite entering the season as an injury replacement. Mike Hesson, RCB's director of cricket, knew then that the franchise had a player for the long haul.

"He was always confident in his own skills without having to tell anyone about it," Hesson says. "You could tell by the way he moved around the group. He would stand behind the nets watching others bat. Just watching, learning and listening and occasionally asking questions, but generally he was trying to align how his game might fit with theirs or picking up parts of everybody's game. He was inquisitive."

Patidar's introverted nature, Hesson says, wasn't a deterrent.

"When he spoke, he was always very clear. He'd have actually thought about what he was going to say before he said it. You could tell he processed it. It wasn't like he would just speak, and the conversation would evolve. He would actually have something insightful to say or a question that you knew that he'd thought about before he asked it.

Former captain Virat Kohli has thrown his weight behind Patidar, and sees him leading RCB for the long term • BCCI

"He also has a very good sense of humour. That is a nice trait to have in an environment that's pretty high pressure. And it's quite subtle. It's not the in-your-face type of humour; he's a clever guy who thinks about what he says. I'm sure he will continue that with his leadership style.

"Rajat always had a really nice balance between, 'Hey, I'll do my work' and 'Now I can offer my inputs in my own way to others.' When he'd stand behind the nets and watch, people batting wouldn't hesitate to turn back and ask him, and Rajat always had answers, not just to help players but for his own game as well. He was always there and willing. And I think that's the trait you always like."