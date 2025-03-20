Over-rate offences in IPL not to result in captain's suspension anymore
Instead, the IPL governing council has introduced demerit points, in line with the ICC code of conduct
The IPL has done away with the rule of a captain getting a one-match suspension after three over-rate offences in a season. From IPL 2025 onwards, such offences will only lead to a fine and in-game field restrictions. However, any sanctions imposed before the 2025 season would have to be served.
That means while Hardik Pandya will miss Mumbai Indians' opening game this season, against Chennai Super Kings on March 23, it will not be the case going forward.
Instead, the IPL governing council has introduced a system of demerit points to bring the IPL code of conduct in line with the ICC code of conduct. Any sanction imposed by the match referee will result in demerit points. For example, a fine of 25% of the match fee will fetch one demerit point. These will be valid for both players and team officials, and the points will be accumulated and remain on the individual's record for 36 months. Upon accumulation of demerit points, the said player or team official could get a suspension.
A player, team official or franchise will be able to appeal for any sanctions imposed under Level 2 or 3 offences before the BCCI ombudsman. They will be able to appeal only upon the payment of an appeal fee of INR 90 lakh (USD 104,000 approx.), which will be refundable only if the appeal is completely successful before the ombudsman.
The sanctions imposed before the 2025 season will not be converted into demerit points.