Over-rate offences in IPL not to result in captain's suspension anymore

Instead, the IPL governing council has introduced a system of demerit points to bring the IPL code of conduct in line with the ICC code of conduct. Any sanction imposed by the match referee will result in demerit points. For example, a fine of 25% of the match fee will fetch one demerit point. These will be valid for both players and team officials, and the points will be accumulated and remain on the individual's record for 36 months. Upon accumulation of demerit points, the said player or team official could get a suspension.