Patidar fined INR 24 lakh, Cummins INR 12 lakh for slow over-rate offences
Rajat Patidar was pulled up even though Jitesh Sharma was RCB's stand-in captain on Friday against SRH
Rajat Patidar and Pat Cummins, the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) and Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) captains respectively, have both been fined for their teams' slow over-rates during Friday's IPL 2025 match held in Lucknow.
As it was RCB's second offence of the season - the first was on April 7 - under the IPL's code of conduct relating to over-rate offences, Patidar was fined INR 24 lakh. The other members of the playing XII were each fined either INR 6 lakh or 25% of their respective match fees, whichever is lower.
Cummins was fined INR 12 lakh since it was SRH's first offence of the season.
Patidar, as the designated team captain, had to bear the responsibility of RCB's slow over-rate, even though Jitesh Sharma was stand-in captain for the match with Patidar, back after an injury, playing as a batter only.
This is similar to how Rajasthan Royals (RR) captain Sanju Samson was fined INR 24 lakh for a second offence for the franchise, even though Riyan Parag was stand-in captain during their first infraction.
While a third - and subsequent - slow over-rate offence in any upcoming game would lead to a heavier fine, Patidar - or any IPL team captain - will not be suspended, as was the case till IPL 2024. The rule was amended ahead of IPL 2025, although Mumbai Indians (MI) captain Hardik Pandya missed his team's season opener because his suspension had carried forward from last season.