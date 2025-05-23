Matches (15)
RCB vs SRH, 65th Match at Lucknow, IPL, May 23 2025 - Live Cricket Score

65th Match (N), Lucknow, May 23, 2025, Indian Premier League
Royal Challengers Bengaluru FlagRoyal Challengers Bengaluru

#2

Sunrisers Hyderabad FlagSunrisers Hyderabad

#8

Today, 2:00 PM
2h:42m
Points Table
Teams
M
W
L
N/R
PT
NRR
2
Royal Challengers BengaluruRoyal Challengers Bengaluru
12831170.482
8
Sunrisers HyderabadSunrisers Hyderabad
124719-1.005
Recent Performance
Last five matches
Match centre Ground time: 16:48
batters to watch(Recent stats)
V Kohli
10 M • 446 Runs • 55.75 Avg • 141.13 SR
RM Patidar
10 M • 205 Runs • 22.78 Avg • 133.11 SR
Abhishek Sharma
10 M • 343 Runs • 38.11 Avg • 193.78 SR
H Klaasen
10 M • 298 Runs • 37.25 Avg • 149.74 SR
bowlers to watch(Recent stats)
JR Hazlewood
9 M • 16 Wkts • 8.8 Econ • 12.31 SR
B Kumar
10 M • 12 Wkts • 8.92 Econ • 19 SR
HV Patel
9 M • 12 Wkts • 9.63 Econ • 16 SR
PJ Cummins
10 M • 11 Wkts • 8.4 Econ • 20 SR
Head to headLast 5 Matches
Squad
RCB
SRH
Player
Role
Rajat Patidar (c)
Top order Batter
Abhinandan Singh 
Bowler
Mayank Agarwal 
Batter
Jacob Bethell 
Batting Allrounder
Manoj Bhandage 
Allrounder
Swastik Chikara 
Batter
Tim David 
Middle order Batter
Josh Hazlewood 
Bowler
Virat Kohli 
Top order Batter
Bhuvneshwar Kumar 
Bowler
Liam Livingstone 
Batting Allrounder
Mohit Rathee 
Allrounder
Lungi Ngidi 
Bowler
Krunal Pandya 
Allrounder
Rasikh Salam 
Bowler
Phil Salt 
Wicketkeeper Batter
Tim Seifert 
Wicketkeeper Batter
Jitesh Sharma 
Wicketkeeper Batter
Romario Shepherd 
Bowling Allrounder
Suyash Sharma 
Bowler
Swapnil Singh 
Bowler
Nuwan Thushara 
Bowler
Yash Dayal 
Bowler
Match details
Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium, Lucknow
Series
Season2025
Hours of play (local time)19.30 start, First Session 19.30-21.00, Interval 21.00-21.15, Second Session 21.15-22.45
Match days23 May 2025 - night (20-over match)
Umpires
India
Kannur Swaroopanand
England
Michael Gough
TV Umpire
India
Ulhas Gandhe
Reserve Umpire
India
Abhijit Bhattacharya
Match Referee
India
Pankaj Dharmani
Language
English
Match Coverage
All Match News

Hazlewood expected to return to IPL for playoffs

ESPNcricinfo understands that the RCB quick is expected to return to India after a period of rehab on a shoulder niggle back in Australia

Andy Flower: RCB do not have 'ideal lead-in' to playoffs

If RCB finish in the top two, they will play Qualifier 1 in Ahmedabad less than 48 hours after the end of their last league game in Lucknow

RCB look to boost top-two chances in Lucknow home game

They will be up against Sunrisers Hyderabad who are out of the playoffs race

Seifert named as Bethell's temporary replacement at RCB

The latest he can link up with RCB is on May 26 in Lucknow, a day prior to their final league fixture against LSG

RCB-SRH moved to Lucknow; IPL playoffs in Mullanpur and Ahmedabad

The late change has been necessitated due to a yellow alert issued by the meteorological department in Bengaluru

Indian Premier League

TeamMWLPTNRR
GT1394180.602
RCB1283170.482
PBKS1283170.389
MI1385161.292
DC136613-0.019
LSG136712-0.337
KKR1356120.193
SRH12479-1.005
RR144108-0.549
CSK133106-1.030
Full Table