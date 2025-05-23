Matches (15)
RCB vs SRH, 65th Match at Lucknow, IPL, May 23 2025 - Live Cricket Score
65th Match (N), Lucknow, May 23, 2025, Indian Premier League
Recent Performance
Last five matches
RCB
W
W
W
W
A
SRH
L
W
L
NR
W
Match centre Ground time: 16:48
batters to watch(Recent stats)
RCB10 M • 446 Runs • 55.75 Avg • 141.13 SR
RCB10 M • 205 Runs • 22.78 Avg • 133.11 SR
SRH10 M • 343 Runs • 38.11 Avg • 193.78 SR
10 M • 298 Runs • 37.25 Avg • 149.74 SR
bowlers to watch(Recent stats)
RCB9 M • 16 Wkts • 8.8 Econ • 12.31 SR
10 M • 12 Wkts • 8.92 Econ • 19 SR
SRH9 M • 12 Wkts • 9.63 Econ • 16 SR
SRH10 M • 11 Wkts • 8.4 Econ • 20 SR
Squad
RCB
SRH
Player
Role
|Top order Batter
|Bowler
|Batter
|Batting Allrounder
|Allrounder
|Batter
|Middle order Batter
|Bowler
|Top order Batter
|Bowler
|Batting Allrounder
|Allrounder
|Bowler
|Allrounder
|Bowler
|Wicketkeeper Batter
|Wicketkeeper Batter
|Wicketkeeper Batter
|Bowling Allrounder
|Bowler
|Bowler
|Bowler
|Bowler
Match details
|Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium, Lucknow
|Series
|Season
|2025
|Hours of play (local time)
|19.30 start, First Session 19.30-21.00, Interval 21.00-21.15, Second Session 21.15-22.45
|Match days
|23 May 2025 - night (20-over match)
|Umpires
|TV Umpire
|Reserve Umpire
|Match Referee
