Kohli just outside top five on IPL 2025 Orange Cap table after 25-ball 43 in RCB vs SRH
Here's how things stand on the IPL 2025 Orange and Purple Cap table after RCB vs SRH in Lucknow on Friday
Royal Challengers Bengaluru's (RCB) chances of getting in the top two took a hit on Friday night in Lucknow when Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) beat them by 42 runs. The performances in the game - though 420 runs were scored and 16 wickets fell, didn't change anything at the top of the Orange Cap and Purple Cap leaderboards, but here's a look at how things stand - and could change - on the leaderboards for the highest run-getters and highest wicket-takers in IPL 2025.
Virat Kohli was only slightly behind the table-toppers ahead of RCB's previous game, against Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) at home in Bengaluru. That was washed out, and the six days between that game and the latest one meant a number of batters went past Kohli on the chart.
When he got a chance finally on Friday, Kohli looked in ominous form, outscoring Phil Salt in their opening stand of 80 before falling for 43 in 25 balls at the end of the seventh over. The runs were not enough to put him back in the top three - or even the top five - but left him just outside that club, at No. 6, with 548 runs from 12 innings. Looking at his form this season, though, he will be back there, also because the two men immediately above him, Yashasvi Jaiswal of Rajasthan Royals (RR) and Mitchell Marsh of Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) are not going to feature in the playoffs, with their teams knocked out.
The Gujarat Titans (GT) openers B Sai Sudharsan (638 runs) and Shubman Gill (636 runs) are still one and two on the table, with Suryakumar Yadav of Mumbai Indians (MI) in third place with 583 runs.
Josh Hazlewood's continued absence has meant that RCB's best wicket-taker hasn't had a chance to add to his 18 wickets, but he remains at No. 4, behind GT's Prasidh Krishna and Noor Ahmad of Chennai Super Kings (CSK), the 21-wicket men, and MI's Trent Boult, who has 18.
When Punjab Kings (PBKS) go up against Delhi Capitals (DC) on Saturday night, one of the bowlers to keep an eye on would be Arshdeep Singh. He will be in action, and don't rule out a big-enough haul to add to his tally of 16 and lift him from No. 8.
