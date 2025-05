Kohli just outside top five on IPL 2025 Orange Cap table after 25-ball 43 in RCB vs SRH

When he got a chance finally on Friday, Kohli looked in ominous form, outscoring Phil Salt in their opening stand of 80 before falling for 43 in 25 balls at the end of the seventh over. The runs were not enough to put him back in the top three - or even the top five - but left him just outside that club, at No. 6, with 548 runs from 12 innings. Looking at his form this season, though, he will be back there, also because the two men immediately above him, Yashasvi Jaiswal of Rajasthan Royals (RR) and Mitchell Marsh of Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) are not going to feature in the playoffs, with their teams knocked out.