Moody, Kumble want RCB to shake off loss and not second-guess themselves

Agarwal, who has been brought in from the cold to replace Padikkal, scored 11 in ten balls, and Patidar, back from a hand injury and playing as a batter-only scored 18 in 16. Coming as their innings did after the frenetic start, it did peg RCB back.

"You need to say these things. You shouldn't be losing at this stage. You needed to win this to make it easier to finish in the top two. We know the importance of a top-two finish," he said. "It can still happen. Mathematically, anything can happen on the table. But the pressure will be on RCB. The good thing for RCB is that they will play the last game and they will know exactly where they stand and what they need to do."