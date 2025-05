Moody, Kumble want RCB to shake off loss and not second-guess themselves

"I think you need to move on very quickly. I think you've got to patch up your wounds - and they've got a few scars there - but I don't think you dwell on it too much," Moody said on ESPNcricinfo's Time Out show after RCB's 42-run loss . "Because they have done a lot of good things this season, and that should be the focus, try to draw out some of the positives of this game - the opening partnership of 80, [Phil] Salt back in the side [and] finding some form - he hit five sixes. So try to keep it upbeat, try to keep it as positive as possible, because now is not the time for people to be second-guessing what they are doing or what their role is in the side."