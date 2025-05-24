Moody, Kumble want RCB to shake off loss and not second-guess themselves
"The good thing for RCB is that they will play the last game and they will know exactly where they stand and what they need to do," Anil Kumble says
Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) didn't need to beat Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) on Friday night in Lucknow, but they would have wanted to: a win would have given them a great shot at finishing in the top two of the IPL 2025 league table. It didn't happen. Now, Tom Moody wants them to "move on very quickly", while Anil Kumble is still backing them to get there - after all, they will play the last game of the league phase and will know "what they need to do."
"I think you need to move on very quickly. I think you've got to patch up your wounds - and they've got a few scars there - but I don't think you dwell on it too much," Moody said on ESPNcricinfo's Time Out show after RCB's 42-run loss. "Because they have done a lot of good things this season, and that should be the focus, try to draw out some of the positives of this game - the opening partnership of 80, [Phil] Salt back in the side [and] finding some form - he hit five sixes. So try to keep it upbeat, try to keep it as positive as possible, because now is not the time for people to be second-guessing what they are doing or what their role is in the side."
Salt finding form was certainly one of the positives. His last appearance was back on April 24, almost exactly a month ago, before he fell ill. Then came the break because of the India-Pakistan border tensions. Then came RCB's first match upon the IPL's resumption, which was washed out. They have lost Devdutt Padikkal and Josh Hazlewood (though he might return) to injuries, and Jacob Bethell and Lungi Ngidi are done for the season because of responsibilities with their national sides. And Tim David might have done his hamstring on Friday.
The circumstances can get you down, but Kumble liked what he saw from RCB in their chase of SRH's 231 for 6, especially the start of 80 runs in seven overs from Virat Kohli and Salt. Though he did point to the mistakes in that chase too.
"The start was extremely good. Though Virat Kohli was the dominant partner in the opening stand with Phil Salt, who was playing after a month and looked rusty, but one of them needed to bat deep," Kumble said. "If that had happened, we would be talking about an RCB win. I also think that the 25-odd balls that Mayank [Agarwal] and Rajat Patidar played together made it tough for RCB. But their game plan was right. The fall of wickets and Tim David's injury didn't help."
Agarwal, who has been brought in from the cold to replace Padikkal, scored 11 in ten balls, and Patidar, back from a hand injury and playing as a batter-only scored 18 in 16. Coming as their innings did after the frenetic start, it did peg RCB back.
Jitesh Sharma, standing in for Patidar as captain, said after the game that he didn't mind the result. "I think sometimes losing a game is a very good sign because you can check, analyse where we are lacking." Kumble wasn't buying it. But with RCB playing Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) to end the league phase on May 27, Kumble hasn't given up on his old team making the top two.
"You need to say these things. You shouldn't be losing at this stage. You needed to win this to make it easier to finish in the top two. We know the importance of a top-two finish," he said. "It can still happen. Mathematically, anything can happen on the table. But the pressure will be on RCB. The good thing for RCB is that they will play the last game and they will know exactly where they stand and what they need to do."