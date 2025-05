Hazlewood, who missed RCB's last match before the IPL was suspended, returned home during the hiatus and has since been training in Brisbane as part of Australia's preparations ahead of the World Test Championship final.

ESPNcricinfo understands that he has emerged from those sessions well and is expected to return to India although it has yet to be confirmed. Hazlewood has had an outstanding tournament with 18 wickets at 17.27 from ten matches.

RCB are assured of progressing and have two matches remaining in the league phase - against Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) on Friday and Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) on May 27 - which will determine their route through the playoffs.

The IPL was Hazlewood's return to action after an injury-hit home summer where he did not feature again after suffering a calf strain in the third Test against India, which followed a side problem that kept him out of the second Test in Adelaide. He subsequently missed the tour of Sri Lanka and the Champions Trophy.

He is expected to return to the side for the WTC final against South Africa, edging Scott Boland out of the XI, having narrowly missed out on the 2023 decider against India amid recovery from Achilles and side injuries.

The Australia players and staff who have remained at home will leave for the UK on May 29 with those at the rescheduled IPL joining as their tournaments conclude. Only Hazlewood and Josh Inglis (Punjab Kings) will be involved in the playoffs from those in the Test squad. The IPL final takes place on June 3, leaving just under a week to prepare for South Africa should either remain at the tournament until the end.

Captain Pat Cummins and Travis Head will finish their season with Sunrisers Hyderabad on May 25. Mitchell Starc opted not to return to the tournament with Delhi Capitals.