RCB look to boost top-two chances in Lucknow home game

The big picture: RCB hope to get some cricket

It has been more than two weeks since then and RCB are still searching for a game of cricket. The in-between period had seen players head home only to quickly dash back (except for Josh Hazlewood who is nursing a shoulder niggle but is expected to return soon), even as Bengaluru has seen relentless rain.

Their home fixture against Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) that should have restarted the season last Saturday was abandoned without a ball bowled. And for three full days after that, RCB were left wondering if the Friday fixture would suffer a similar fate.

Just as all that bottled-up intensity began to find refuge at pickleball and badminton, RCB were informed of another late move: head to Lucknow, again. First for a "home" fixture against Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) before rounding off their league phase with an "away" fixture at the same venue. RCB shouldn't mind that, really - they have a flawless away record this season.

The only difference from when RCB last came to Lucknow is that they have one more point in the kitty that has guaranteed a playoffs spot - their fifth in the last six seasons. But they are trying to scale peaks they haven't since 2016 - a top-two spot. For that, it could yet be possible that RCB will need to win both of their remaining games and hope for other results to go their way. They will have the advantage of knowing what they should do. Ironically, even this season, the calculators continue to torment them.

SRH haven't had a lot of cricket themselves. They utilised the break, thanks to the scheduling prior to the tournament's suspension, to dash off to the Maldives for rejuvenation. They had barely regrouped when asked to disband. Upon resumption, they put together a complete game to see off LSG three nights ago.

While SRH are already eliminated from the playoffs race, they have two more games to aim for a mid-table finish and try the combinations that could lay the foundation for 2026.

Form guide

Royal Challengers Bengaluru WWWWL (last five completed matches, most recent first)

Sunrisers Hyderabad WLWLL

In the spotlight: Rajat Patidar and Travis Head

Rajat Patidar 's form had dipped significantly before the IPL took a pause, as he averaged just 10.6 in his last five innings, compared to 37.2 in his first five games. Heading to Lucknow, Patidar can take solace in the fact that his away form has been far more promising than his form in Bengaluru, where he has averaged just 14.4 at a strike rate of 101. Both his half-centuries have come on the road, where his strike rate is 169. While a hand injury had only added to his growing concerns, the extended break has allowed him time to recover.

It's been a frustrating season for Travis Head , whose average has dropped from 40.5 in 2024 to 28.1 this year. The once-feared opening pair of Head and Abhishek Sharma , dubbed Travishek, hasn't had the same impact, with their average falling from 49.4 to 36.5. Apart from a 171-run stand in a chase against Punjab Kings (PBKS), they have struggled to make a mark. Now fully recovered from Covid, can Head rejoin Abhishek to deliver a parting gift for SRH fans in the remaining games?

Team news and probable XII

Hazlewood is yet to return, but all other squad members are available. RCB will have a decision to make on their No. 3 in the wake of Devdutt Padikkal's injury. Indications are it will be the experienced Mayank Agarwal

Royal Challengers Bengaluru (probable): 1 Phil Salt, 2 Virat Kohli, 3 Mayank Agarwal, 4 Rajat Patidar (capt), 5 Jitesh Sharma (wk), 6 Romario Shepherd, 7 Tim David, 8 Krunal Pandya, 9 Bhuvneshwar Kumar, 10 Yash Dayal, 11 Lungi Ngidi, 12 Suyash Sharma

Head has been declared fit and is likely to slot back into the XII. Jaydev Unadkat, who missed the previous game, has also rejoined the squad.

Sunrisers Hyderabad (probable): 1 Travis Head, 2 Abhishek Sharma, 3 Ishan Kishan (wk), 4 Nitish Reddy, 5 Heinrich Klaasen, 6 Aniket Verma, 7 Abhinav Manohar, 8 Pat Cummins (capt), 9 Harshal Patel, 10 Harsh Dubey, 11 Eshan Malinga, 12 Jaydev Unadkat

The big question

Pitch and conditions

The LSG-SRH game three nights ago was played on a black-soil deck. Friday's fixture will be played on a red-soil pitch at RCB's preference, as they are the home team. That means more bounce and carry, and a possibility of sharp turn. RCB also have the advantage of significant intel on the venue, with Andy Flower having coached LSG for two seasons, and Krunal Pandya having played under him there.

Stats and trivia

Virat Kohli is one away from surpassing David Warner (62) for the most half-centuries in IPL history. Kohli comes in on the back of four consecutive 50-plus scores.

RCB's economy of 10.2 is the second-best among all teams in the death overs.

Since starting the season with a century, Ishan Kishan has averaged just 13.9 and crossed 30 only twice in ten games.

SRH have taken the least wickets by a spin unit (ten) while also having the highest economy (10) for this variety of bowling.

Tim David's 11 sixes are the most by a batter between overs 17-20 this season. It mirrors RCB's death-overs scoring, which is the highest (12.4) for any team.

