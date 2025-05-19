RCB bring in Muzarabani as Ngidi's temporary replacement

RCB became one of the three teams to qualify for the IPL 2025 playoffs on Sunday night after Gujarat Titans (GT) beat Delhi Capitals (DC). They are currently at No. 2 on the points table with 17 points - eight wins and a no-result from 12 games - and have matches left against Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) at home in Bengaluru on Friday and then against LSG.