RCB bring in Muzarabani as Ngidi's temporary replacement

Muzarabani has never played an IPL game but has been a net bowler at LSG in the past. RCB's current head coach Andy Flower was in the LSG backroom at the time. The two have also been together at Multan Sultans in the PSL and at Gulf Giants in the ILT20. Muzarabani has been one of Zimbabwe's star performers in Test cricket in recent months, with 26 wickets in his last four Tests, including a nine-wicket match haul in Zimbabwe's win over Bangladesh in the Sylhet Test in April.