GT, RCB and PBKS book their places in IPL 2025 playoffs

GT's win on Sunday put them on top of the table with 18 points, followed by RCB and PBKS in second and third place with 17 each, with all of them having played 12 games. The maximum LSG can get to if they win their remaining three games is 16 points; while only one of MI (currently on 14) and DC (currently on 13) can get to 17 or more because they play each other on May 21.