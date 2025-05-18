GT, RCB and PBKS book their places in IPL 2025 playoffs
Three of the four places are spoken for; MI, LSG and DC in contention for final spot
Gujarat Titans (GT), Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) and Punjab Kings (PBKS) have confirmed their places in the IPL 2025 playoffs following GT's victory against Delhi Capitals (DC) on Sunday night.
The result left just one playoff spot available, with DC, Mumbai Indians (MI) and Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) in contention for it.
GT's win on Sunday put them on top of the table with 18 points, followed by RCB and PBKS in second and third place with 17 each, with all of them having played 12 games. The maximum LSG can get to if they win their remaining three games is 16 points; while only one of MI (currently on 14) and DC (currently on 13) can get to 17 or more because they play each other on May 21.
If DC lose to MI, they will be eliminated. If MI lose to DC, they will need to win their final fixture against PBKS and hope that DC lose their last league match to PBKS, and for LSG to lose at least one of their remaining three games.
GT are making the playoffs for the third time in four IPL seasons; RCB for the fifth time in six years. PBKS are guaranteed of a top-four finish for the first time since IPL 2014. The turnaround is a landmark moment for the franchise under their new captain Shreyas Iyer and coach Ricky Ponting.
While GT, RCB and PBKS have booked their places in the playoffs, they are still competing to finish in the top two, which will give them two chances of making the final. The teams that finish one and two on the points table play each other in Qualifier 1 for a direct route to the final. The loser of Qualifier 1 plays the winner of the Eliminator (between teams that finish No. 3 and 4) for a place in the final.