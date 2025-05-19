Blessing Muzarabani: '100 Test wickets would be really special'

Blessing Muzarabani smiles a lot. He smiles when asked about the UK weather, which he knows well from two seasons as a Kolpak signing with Northamptonshire. He smiles when talking about the prospect of bowling to England's little-and-large opening pair, Ben Duckett and Zak Crawley . He smiles when we come to the question of his own height, which ESPNcricinfo has wrongly recorded as 6ft 6in. "I'm six foot eight, actually," he grins.

Does he enjoy using that towering advantage to intimidate batters? Another smile. "My greatest weapon is my height," he says, before alluding to the temptation to pitch the ball short: "Sometimes I get carried away." You can't imagine that Curtly Ambrose or Courtney Walsh , two of the fast bowlers that Muzarabani modelled himself on growing up, would admit quite so readily to overdoing it.

But Muzarabani is used to having to go about things differently. Zimbabwe do not have a great fast-bowling lineage to call on, in the way West Indies do. Muzarabani has had to travel the world to learn his trade, from a gangly youth at the Takashinga Club in Harare, via his time in Northampton - one of the least-glamorous stops on England's county circuit - to proving himself in Test venues as far flung as Bulawayo and Belfast, Abu Dhabi and Sylhet.

"Yes, that's a great thing," he says. "Because I feel like Test wickets are really hard to get, actually, so getting 100 wickets is a big achievement for any fast bowler. That would be really special. I'm working through my processes and everything that happens, of course, we work hard to make sure those things happen. But, as well, I'm not really looking at wickets."

Contributing to victories, as Muzarabani did for only the second time in his 12-Test career in Sylhet, is the priority. "That is something that I would really love to do, to make that impact for the team, get those big wickets, so we can win more often. This is a big journey, playing against big teams. But, of course, I can't be worried about what I'm going to do, thinking too much about it. The goal is just to win more games."

Whether sought after or not, wickets have come in a flood since his return to playing Test cricket for the first time in three years in mid-2024. No Zimbabwean who has taken 10 wickets can get close to Muzarabani's career average (21.84) and strike rate (43.70), not even Streak. For his recent success, he credits the work put in with Zimbabwe's bowling coach, former South Africa international Charl Langeveldt

"I'm really just enjoying my Test cricket. Working with my bowling coach, it's about understanding the lengths to bowl in Test cricket. I feel like the more I play, the more I understand how I get my wickets. [Langeveldt] is the guy who has been working with me on my lengths and all the skills that I'm trying to use. He's been really helpful in the things he's saying."

While growing up in Zimbabwe honed his ability to "hit the deck" rather than look for swing, Muzarabani is well aware from his time with Northamptonshire of the importance of trying to pitch the ball up in English conditions. "For me, it's about bowling a touch fuller. Yes, of course, my natural length can work, but also you have to be much fuller [to make the ball move].

"Especially with me being tall, you can get carried away. In England the pitches are slower, sometimes when you bowl back of a length, guys can pull you and take you on. But the swing is something that can make you lose your control, so you have to find a balance. I learned a lot [in county cricket]."

Muzarabani has played at Trent Bridge before, albeit only in pre-season for Northants six years ago. The ground's reputation for swing (it is the English venue where James Anderson, with 73 wickets at 19.23, has the lowest average) has faded over the last few years, but Zimbabwe will hope for at least some bounce, allowing Muzarabani to operate at his favoured "ribcage length".

That, of course, will differ markedly for England's opening pair of Crawley (tall, long levers, loves to drive) and Duckett (short, punchy, quick to pull and cut). Muzarabani knows the latter from his Northants days, although they barely overlapped before Duckett made Trent Bridge his home with Nottinghamshire. He knows both will look to take him on, but will lean on his own new-ball partner, the shorter, stockier Richard Ngarava , who has been Muzarabani's counterpoint as a left-arm swing bowler since their days coming through together with Takashinga.

Muzarabani spent two seasons at Northamptonshire on a Kolpak deal • Getty Images

"It's great bowling with Richie, we pick each other up. When it's not going our way, we tend to communicate. When my head is going down, he will come to me, he knows my action. We were both playing together when we were really young, 9 or 10. So you know what to say because we know each other."

Just as important as a swift appraisal of conditions may be Muzarabani's recent experience in franchise T20 cricket, which has seen him feature in the CPL, PSL and ILT20 - with a potential IPL debut on the way . Playing regularly overseas has added to his durability and skill set; against England's Bazballers, with Crawley and Duckett in the vanguard, he knows he will need to have his wits about him.

"To be honest, they [England] play almost like T20 sometimes. So for me, I'm trying to figure out the plan because they are not often going to get caught defending. It's just more like backing yourself and being positive, because those guys are some of the best in the world. You can't be worried about what they are going to do. You just have to worry about your lengths and your field.

"In the leagues, you learn a lot of things. You meet new people every day. You have to try to understand the captain that you're working with. Of course, it's not every captain that will believe in you, so you have to prove your point and try to improve yourself. So I feel like it is good. You're not in your comfort zone, but you have to learn. I feel like it's something that's really helping with my awareness and my T20 cricket."

With the red ball, he will fall back on a simple mantra: "Just hit your length. You can't start thinking about those guys [what they are going to do], you get confused. Just trust yourself and trust your lengths."

Learning how to make the best of his natural advantages while overcoming the disadvantages - notably economic - of his background, it has been a significant journey for Muzarabani to get to this point. At 28, he should be at the peak of his powers as a fast bowler, and he is relishing the opportunity provided by Zimbabwe's current glut of Test fixtures.

"Playing for your country is always the best feeling, because you are representing your family. Of course, playing franchise cricket, you have extra money and you see the world, you get experience. But the first thing is always playing for your country. For me, that's the number one thing."

Walking out at Trent Bridge next Thursday for Zimbabwe's first Test match against England since 2003 will be, he says, "the greatest feeling ever for me and for the team. I'm just looking forward to showing everyone what we can do. It's just a dream come true, for sure, getting to play [England in England]. No doubt that everyone is excited for the opportunity.