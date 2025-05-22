Andy Flower: RCB do not have 'ideal lead-in' to playoffs

Head coach Andy Flower has said Royal Challengers Bengaluru 's (RCB) lead-in to the IPL playoffs is not ideal but wants his team to be ready for any eventuality.

If RCB finish in the top two , which they might know only after their last league game on May 27 against LSG, they will have less than 48 hours before they're back on the field for Qualifier 1 in Ahmedabad.

"That's not your ideal lead-in to a qualifying game," Flower said ahead of Friday's 'home' fixture against Sunrisers Hyderabad in Lucknow. "We'll finish late, get to bed quite late, then travel 28th and play 29th, but that's the situation in front of us. The best way is for everyone to take in the reality of that, deal with it and we'll be ready for that game."

RCB last played on May 3. Their first game after the IPL resumed on May 17, against KKR, was abandoned without a ball bowled. With heavy rainfall forecast in Bengaluru, the IPL's decision to move this game to Lucknow meant RCB have had just two sharp training sessions in the build-up.

"We're disappointed not to be playing tomorrow's game in Bangalore, but we've had to roll with that," he said. "We trained in Bangalore yesterday around lunch time, flew here, have a training session tonight [Thursday] and we'll be ready to go.

"The boys have worked really well over the entire season, in the build-up to the first match. They've played some superb cricket through the season. Yes, we've had a little break now but for a couple of our players, that [break] has been a healthy thing.

The break has given Rajat Patidar time to recover from injury, says head coach Andy Flower • BCCI

Flower is no stranger to the Ekana Stadium, having coached Lucknow Super Giants for two seasons in 2022 and 2023. He's hoping RCB will continue their incredible away record of six wins in six games this season and push towards a top-two finish.

"As you know we struggled in our home conditions initially, the pitch was a little bit different to what we were used to," he said. "It took us a little while to adjust our game plan; we did adjust and won a couple of important games at home [against CSK and RR]. We've got a good record away, been able to flex for away conditions really well, backing our players to do that again tomorrow. We're okay playing away."

When asked if they were aggrieved at the lack of home advantage in Bengaluru, Flower spoke glowingly of the relationship the franchise shares with the Karnataka State Cricket Association and its curators.

"I think generally cricketers should be able to adjust to whatever conditions given to them," he said. "Of course home advantage is a thing, but we're comfortable with our relationship with [K] Sriram back at Chinnaswamy. He's been outstanding, given us the best pitch he can given us each time. Like him and respect him, enjoy working with him … we're looking forward to a similar relationship next season."