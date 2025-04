Rajat Patidar fined for RCB's slow over-rate against Mumbai Indians

Speaking about Patidar's shuffling of his bowlers, Sanjay Bangar said, "He was pretty smart with that. To hold back Krunal for the 20th over made absolute sense, because you don't want him to be bowling the 19th over with Josh Hazlewood only having ten or 12 to defend." Rayudu also noticed the fact that Patidar "was at ease in the pressure situations" and that Kohli didn't go up to him as often as he has done in the past to offer suggestions.