MI vs RCB, 20th Match at Mumbai, IPL, Apr 07 2025 - Live Cricket Score

20th Match (N), Wankhede, April 07, 2025, Indian Premier League
Mumbai Indians FlagMumbai Indians
Royal Challengers Bengaluru FlagRoyal Challengers Bengaluru
Tomorrow
2:00 PM

Match yet to begin

Recent Performance
Last five matches
Match centre Ground time: 06:55
batters to watch(Recent stats)
SA Yadav
10 M • 376 Runs • 47 Avg • 164.91 SR
NT Tilak Varma
9 M • 238 Runs • 34 Avg • 130.76 SR
V Kohli
10 M • 459 Runs • 57.38 Avg • 153.51 SR
RM Patidar
10 M • 331 Runs • 36.78 Avg • 180.87 SR
bowlers to watch(Recent stats)
HH Pandya
9 M • 15 Wkts • 9.52 Econ • 11.6 SR
JJ Bumrah
5 M • 7 Wkts • 6.66 Econ • 17 SR
Yash Dayal
10 M • 11 Wkts • 7.99 Econ • 17.54 SR
JR Hazlewood
3 M • 6 Wkts • 7.27 Econ • 11.83 SR
Head to headLast 5 Matches
Squad
MI
RCB
Player
Role
Hardik Pandya (c)
Allrounder
Ashwani Kumar 
Bowler
Raj Bawa 
Allrounder
Corbin Bosch 
Allrounder
Trent Boult 
Bowler
Jasprit Bumrah 
Bowler
Deepak Chahar 
Bowler
Will Jacks 
Batting Allrounder
Bevon Jacobs 
Middle order Batter
Robin Minz 
Wicketkeeper
Mujeeb Ur Rahman 
Bowler
Naman Dhir 
Top order Batter
Vignesh Puthur 
Bowler
Satyanarayana Raju 
Bowler
Ryan Rickelton 
Wicketkeeper Batter
Mitchell Santner 
Bowling Allrounder
Karn Sharma 
Bowler
Rohit Sharma 
Top order Batter
Krishnan Shrijith 
Wicketkeeper Batter
Arjun Tendulkar 
Bowler
Tilak Varma 
Batting Allrounder
Reece Topley 
Bowler
Suryakumar Yadav 
Batter
Match details
Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai
Series
Season2025
Hours of play (local time)19.30 start, First Session 19.30-21.00, Interval 21.00-21.20, Second Session 21.20-22.50
Match days07 April 2025 - night (20-over match)
Language
English
IPL News

Royals inch closer to their perfect game with right batting order and Archer's fire

Rajasthan Royals' win against Punjab Kings should their optimal use of resources as Samson returned to lead them

Fleming says CSK are still 'grappling' to find their best line-up

Just four games into IPL 2025, CSK have tried 17 players and all seven overseas options in a bid to find a winning combination

Archer, Sandeep and batters' fire hand PBKS first loss

It looked like an ideal game for Royals; first posting a 200-plus total and then almost all their bowlers combining for a comprehensive win

Shape-shifter Rahul answers DC's call at short notice

DC needed Rahul to anchor their innings and take apart CSK's best bowler, and he did both with aplomb

Jaiswal, Parag, and cameos from Hetmyer and Jurel lead RR to 205

It was the first time that a 200-plus total was scored in an IPL match in Mullanpur

Indian Premier League

TeamMWLPTNRR
DC33061.257
RCB32141.149
GT32140.807
PBKS32140.074
KKR42240.070
LSG42240.048
RR4224-0.185
MI41320.108
CSK4132-0.891
SRH4132-1.612
Full Table