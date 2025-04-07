Matches (18)
MI vs RCB, 20th Match at Mumbai, IPL, Apr 07 2025 - Live Cricket Score
20th Match (N), Wankhede, April 07, 2025, Indian Premier League
Recent Performance
Last five matches
MI
L
L
L
W
L
RCB
W
L
W
W
L
Match centre Ground time: 06:55
batters to watch(Recent stats)
10 M • 376 Runs • 47 Avg • 164.91 SR
MI9 M • 238 Runs • 34 Avg • 130.76 SR
RCB10 M • 459 Runs • 57.38 Avg • 153.51 SR
RCB10 M • 331 Runs • 36.78 Avg • 180.87 SR
bowlers to watch(Recent stats)
9 M • 15 Wkts • 9.52 Econ • 11.6 SR
5 M • 7 Wkts • 6.66 Econ • 17 SR
RCB10 M • 11 Wkts • 7.99 Econ • 17.54 SR
RCB3 M • 6 Wkts • 7.27 Econ • 11.83 SR
Squad
MI
RCB
Player
Role
|Allrounder
|Bowler
|Allrounder
|Allrounder
|Bowler
|Bowler
|Bowler
|Batting Allrounder
|Middle order Batter
|Wicketkeeper
|Bowler
|Top order Batter
|Bowler
|Bowler
|Wicketkeeper Batter
|Bowling Allrounder
|Bowler
|Top order Batter
|Wicketkeeper Batter
|Bowler
|Batting Allrounder
|Bowler
|Batter
Match details
|Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai
|Series
|Season
|2025
|Hours of play (local time)
|19.30 start, First Session 19.30-21.00, Interval 21.00-21.20, Second Session 21.20-22.50
|Match days
|07 April 2025 - night (20-over match)
