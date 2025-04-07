Matches (14)
Live
Updated 2 mins ago • Published Today

Live blog - MI get Bumrah boost as RCB look to break 10-year Wankhede jinx

By S Sudarshanan

Timing, placement, Kohli

13000 T20 runs for Kohli
Few batters make placing the ball through gaps sexier than Kohli does. The shot he hit off Boult to end the third over was just sumptuous. It was a length ball that angled away from him. He stood tall and just push-drove it past mid-off. I thought no other shot could beat that for tonight. But nope. The first ball he faced from Bumrah was perhaps even better. Back of a length ball angled in to him, he perhaps got a telegraph with what to expect written on it two days ago. He was ready and slammed it over deep midwicket. Kohli flew to 25 off 10.
Bumrah's first over upon return went for 10. RCB 43 for 1 after four overs

Thunder-Boult is back!

31 Number of first-over wickets for Trent Boult in the IPL
He is at it again. After going missing for the last couple of matches.
4
W
4
Boult was greeted into the game with a crisp cover drive. He pitched one up to extract swing, but it was right in Salt's slot and sped away to the extra cover boundary. But Boult got his line right immediately. Pitched it up on middle, swung it in, a tad late, as a result, Salt was beaten on the inside in his attempted swish across the line. Just the start MI would have expected from Boult, even though Padikkal also timed his cover drive perfectly on his first ball.
1
1

Match-ups to keep an eye on

RCB will be batting. MI will bowl. Here are some of the key battles we could see early:
1
2
1
1

"It's toss time!"

The coin lands in Hardik Pandya's favour and MI opt to bowl vs RCB. Both Rohit and Bumrah are back for MI. Rohit does start on the bench, will be the Impact Player when MI bat.
RCB are unchanged. Rasikh Salam took a few boundary catches and had a longish bowl in the side strip. Chances are high he could be subbed in when RCB bowl later in the evening.
Mumbai Indians XI: Will Jacks, Ryan Rickelton (wk), Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya (capt), Naman Dhir, Mitchell Santner, Deepak Chahar, Trent Boult, Jasprit Bumrah, Vignesh Puthur
Bench: Rohit Sharma, Corbin Bosch, Ashwani Kumar, Raj Bawa, Robin Minz
Royal Challengers Bengaluru XI: Virat Kohli, Phil Salt, Devdutt Padikkal, Rajat Patidar (capt), Liam Livingstone, Jitesh Sharma (wk), Tim David, Krunal Pandya, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Josh Hazlewood, Yash Dayal
Bench: Suyash Sharma, Rasikh Salam, Swastik Chikara, Jacob Bethell, Swapnil Singh
The last time RCB met MI in Mumbai:
RESULT
Royal Challengers Bengaluru Flag

Royal Challengers Bengaluru

196/8
Mumbai Indians Flag

Mumbai Indians

(15.3/20 ov, T:197) 199/3

MI won by 7 wickets (with 27 balls remaining)

5
4
4
4

Aaar Ceee Beeee!

Huge cheers went around the half-full Wankhede when they spotted Virat Kohli enter the field. Krunal Pandya had an early jog, waving at the few spectators that cheered for him. Royal Challengers Bengaluru have started IPL 2025 on a positive note, winning two of their three games so far. Their batting unit has fired, with all of Kohli, Phil Salt, Rajat Patidar and Liam Livingstone scoring at least one fifty. Kohli did not train on match-eve but RCB have no concerns whatsoever. Josh Hazlewood was among those who marked their run-ups. Yash Dayal does so, too.
RCB have not won against MI at the Wankhede since 2015. This looks like their best chance to right that record, having ended their Chepauk drought last week. They have a 3-8 win-loss record against MI at this venue. One of their key batters could be Tim David, who has a stellar record in Mumbai. More of all that in the match preview.
2
4
3
2

Hello from the W!

It was around this time yesterday that our excitement levels went up. We knew Jasprit Bumrah had linked up with Mumbai Indians squad on Saturday, but head coach Mahela Jayawardene confirmed he will play. And so all eyes were on Bumrah at training. He was at a team training for the first time since the New Year's Test in Australia. He is all set to play today. A few shadow-bowling from the pavilion end before he, along with Trent Boult and Mitchell Santner, marked their run-ups.
The other bit of curiosity from MI pov was Rohit Sharma. He missed the previous game after being hit on his knee in the lead-up. He faced Bumrah at nets yesterday and batted for about 30 minutes in rotation with Ryan Rickelton. Not a shot in anger in that stint, where the focus mainly was on middling the ball. More on that here. Will he play though? We'll find out soon.
1
1
5
RCB Innings
Player NameRB
PD Salt
bowled42
V Kohli
not out3518
D Padikkal
not out1511
Total54(1 wkt; 5.1 ovs)
<1 / 3>

Indian Premier League

TeamMWLPTNRR
DC33061.257
GT43161.031
RCB32141.149
PBKS32140.074
KKR42240.070
LSG42240.048
RR4224-0.185
MI41320.108
CSK4132-0.891
SRH5142-1.629
Full Table