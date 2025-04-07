Live blog - MI get Bumrah boost as RCB look to break 10-year Wankhede jinx

13000 T20 runs for Kohli

Few batters make placing the ball through gaps sexier than Kohli does. The shot he hit off Boult to end the third over was just sumptuous. It was a length ball that angled away from him. He stood tall and just push-drove it past mid-off. I thought no other shot could beat that for tonight. But nope. The first ball he faced from Bumrah was perhaps even better. Back of a length ball angled in to him, he perhaps got a telegraph with what to expect written on it two days ago. He was ready and slammed it over deep midwicket. Kohli flew to 25 off 10.