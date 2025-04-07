Live blog - MI get Bumrah boost as RCB look to break 10-year Wankhede jinx

Live
Live blog - MI get Bumrah boost as RCB look to break 10-year Wankhede jinxBy S Sudarshanan
Timing, placement, Kohli
13000 T20 runs for Kohli
Few batters make placing the ball through gaps sexier than Kohli does. The shot he hit off Boult to end the third over was just sumptuous. It was a length ball that angled away from him. He stood tall and just push-drove it past mid-off. I thought no other shot could beat that for tonight. But nope. The first ball he faced from Bumrah was perhaps even better. Back of a length ball angled in to him, he perhaps got a telegraph with what to expect written on it two days ago. He was ready and slammed it over deep midwicket. Kohli flew to 25 off 10.
Bumrah's first over upon return went for 10. RCB 43 for 1 after four overs
Thunder-Boult is back!
31 Number of first-over wickets for Trent Boult in the IPL
He is at it again. After going missing for the last couple of matches.
Match-ups to keep an eye on
RCB will be batting. MI will bowl. Here are some of the key battles we could see early:
- Kohli vs Bumrah - 140 runs in 95 balls (SR 147.36) for 5 dismissals
- Kohli vs Boult - 90 runs in 70 balls (SR 128.57) for 1 dismissal
- Salt vs Chahar - 7 runs in 9 balls (SR 77.77) for 2 dismisals
"It's toss time!"
The coin lands in Hardik Pandya's favour and MI opt to bowl vs RCB. Both Rohit and Bumrah are back for MI. Rohit does start on the bench, will be the Impact Player when MI bat.
RCB are unchanged. Rasikh Salam took a few boundary catches and had a longish bowl in the side strip. Chances are high he could be subbed in when RCB bowl later in the evening.
Mumbai Indians XI: Will Jacks, Ryan Rickelton (wk), Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya (capt), Naman Dhir, Mitchell Santner, Deepak Chahar, Trent Boult, Jasprit Bumrah, Vignesh Puthur
Bench: Rohit Sharma, Corbin Bosch, Ashwani Kumar, Raj Bawa, Robin Minz
Royal Challengers Bengaluru XI: Virat Kohli, Phil Salt, Devdutt Padikkal, Rajat Patidar (capt), Liam Livingstone, Jitesh Sharma (wk), Tim David, Krunal Pandya, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Josh Hazlewood, Yash Dayal
Bench: Suyash Sharma, Rasikh Salam, Swastik Chikara, Jacob Bethell, Swapnil Singh
The last time RCB met MI in Mumbai:
Aaar Ceee Beeee!
Huge cheers went around the half-full Wankhede when they spotted Virat Kohli enter the field. Krunal Pandya had an early jog, waving at the few spectators that cheered for him. Royal Challengers Bengaluru have started IPL 2025 on a positive note, winning two of their three games so far. Their batting unit has fired, with all of Kohli, Phil Salt, Rajat Patidar and Liam Livingstone scoring at least one fifty. Kohli did not train on match-eve but RCB have no concerns whatsoever. Josh Hazlewood was among those who marked their run-ups. Yash Dayal does so, too.
RCB have not won against MI at the Wankhede since 2015. This looks like their best chance to right that record, having ended their Chepauk drought last week. They have a 3-8 win-loss record against MI at this venue. One of their key batters could be Tim David, who has a stellar record in Mumbai. More of all that in the match preview.
Hello from the W!
It was around this time yesterday that our excitement levels went up. We knew Jasprit Bumrah had linked up with Mumbai Indians squad on Saturday, but head coach Mahela Jayawardene confirmed he will play. And so all eyes were on Bumrah at training. He was at a team training for the first time since the New Year's Test in Australia. He is all set to play today. A few shadow-bowling from the pavilion end before he, along with Trent Boult and Mitchell Santner, marked their run-ups.
The other bit of curiosity from MI pov was Rohit Sharma. He missed the previous game after being hit on his knee in the lead-up. He faced Bumrah at nets yesterday and batted for about 30 minutes in rotation with Ryan Rickelton. Not a shot in anger in that stint, where the focus mainly was on middling the ball. More on that here. Will he play though? We'll find out soon.
