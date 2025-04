IPL 2025 Orange Cap and Purple Cap leaderboards - Hardik, Suryakumar move up

Like MI's Suryakumar Yadav . Suryakumar has been one of the brightest spots in an otherwise bleak MI set-up, and his sequence of 29, 48, 27*, 67 and 28 has taken him to No. 2, knocking Mitchell Marsh out of the top three.

GT opener B Sai Sudharsan has moved down to third spot after Monday's game. He has scores of 5, 49, 63 and 74 - 191 runs from four innings.

Starc has been one of the standout strike bowlers in the tournament so far, returning 3 for 42, 5 for 35 and 1 for 27, while Siraj has got a move on after a poor start. After figures of none for 54 in his first appearance of the season, Siraj has picked up 2 for 34, 3 for 19 and 4 for 17 to move up the ladder quickly.