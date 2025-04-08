IPL 2025 Orange Cap and Purple Cap leaderboards - Hardik, Suryakumar move up
Who are the top-three run-scorers and wicket-takers in IPL 2025 after Monday night's action?
There's a new name in the top three of the Orange Cap leaderboard in IPL 2025, while things are changing constantly on the Purple Cap table. Here's a look after Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB)'s 12-run win over Mumbai Indians (MI) on Monday night.
Nicholas Pooran, the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) No. 3, is still on top of the run-scorers' table, with 201 runs from four innings, but other batters are catching up with him.
Like MI's Suryakumar Yadav. Suryakumar has been one of the brightest spots in an otherwise bleak MI set-up, and his sequence of 29, 48, 27*, 67 and 28 has taken him to No. 2, knocking Mitchell Marsh out of the top three.
GT opener B Sai Sudharsan has moved down to third spot after Monday's game. He has scores of 5, 49, 63 and 74 - 191 runs from four innings.
Noor Ahmad, the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) left-arm wristspinner, has been joined by MI captain Hardik Pandya at the top, both returning ten wickets so far, from four games each. Noor has a better economy rate, though - 7.86 - compared to Hardik's 8.57.
There's a tie just below them, too.
Mitchell Starc is at third place, since his nine wickets have come from one fewer bowling innings, three, as compared to Mohammed Siraj's nine from four.
Starc has been one of the standout strike bowlers in the tournament so far, returning 3 for 42, 5 for 35 and 1 for 27, while Siraj has got a move on after a poor start. After figures of none for 54 in his first appearance of the season, Siraj has picked up 2 for 34, 3 for 19 and 4 for 17 to move up the ladder quickly.