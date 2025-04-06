Bumrah available for selection for Mumbai Indians against RCB

"He's available, he's training today, and should be available [for the RCB game]," Jayawardene said. "He arrived last night, he had his sessions with NCA [National Cricket Academy, now Centre of Excellence] to finalise that, he's been handed over to our physios. He's bowling today, so all good."

Bumrah joined the MI squad on Saturday , after getting clearance from the BCCI's medical staff at the Centre of Excellence in Bengaluru, and will train on Sunday, the eve of the match at the Wankhede Stadium. MI have lost three of their first four matches of IPL 2025 and Bumrah's return is a huge boost to a bowling attack that had included several inexperienced Indian bowlers such as Vignesh Puthur, Ashwani Kumar and Satyanarayana Raju.

"Boom's coming back from a pretty decent layoff, so we need to give him that space," Jayawardene said. "Not expect too much. Knowing Jasprit he will be up for it. We're very happy to have him in the camp, the experience he brings, that extra voice out there in the middle, chatting with Boulty [Trent Boult], chatting with Deepak [Chahar] or any other younger bowler, giving that advice is also very valuable for us. That's what we're looking forward to from him."

Bumrah has not played competitive cricket since the Sydney Test in the first week of January, when he suffered a stress reaction in the back. He missed India's home bilateral series against England and the Champions Trophy during his recovery.

He has been building his bowling workload up in recent weeks at the BCCI's Centre of Excellence. He's been cautious about his recovery, and wants to ensure he is fully fit before returning to action, keeping in mind India's five-Test series in England starting on June 28.

Bumrah has played all his IPL cricket for MI, starting in 2013 and picking up 165 wickets in 133 matches over the years. The only IPL season he has missed since was in 2023, when he had a back injury. This latest injury is his first back injury since he had back surgery in March 2023.