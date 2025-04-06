Bumrah joins Mumbai Indians squad ahead of home game against RCB

In a major boost for the struggling Mumbai Indians (MI), Jasprit Bumrah has linked up with the squad ahead of their IPL 2025 game against Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) at home on Monday.

It is understood that Bumrah joined MI on Saturday, after getting clearance from the BCCI's medical staff at the Centre of Excellence in Bengaluru, where he had been doing his rehab since January following a stress-related discomfort in his lower back. He will now coordinate with the MI support staff, led by Mahela Jayawardene , to work out his comeback schedule.

A critical part of the plan for Bumrah's return originally included him playing a practice match or two to test his fitness. It could not be confirmed whether he managed to do it at the Centre of Excellence or will do it with MI.

The last update about Bumrah was on April 4, when it was reported that he would miss the game against RCB at the very least before returning to action.

Bumrah had been building his bowling workload in recent weeks at the BCCI's Centre of Excellence in Bengaluru and, as of April 4, was understood to be close to taking the final round of fitness tests.

Bumrah has been cautious about his recovery, and wants to ensure he is totally fit before returning to action. This is keeping in mind India's five-Test series in England, starting on June 28.