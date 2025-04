However, ESPNcricinfo has learned that Bumrah, who has been in rehab since January following a stress-related discomfort in his lower back, is getting closer to returning to action. He has been building his bowling workload in recent weeks at the BCCI's Centre of Excellence in Bengaluru and is understood to be close to taking the final round of fitness tests. Only after he gets the all-clear from the BCCI medical team can Bumrah link up with MI and play in the IPL.