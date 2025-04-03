Misfiring Pant and Rohit in the spotlight as LSG meet MI

Big picture - Batting yet to click for both LSG and MI

Since they came into existence in 2022, Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) have the joint-best head-to-head record against Mumbai Indians (MI). LSG have a 5-1 record against the five-time champions , but face them in Lucknow with problems to solve.

With the bat, Nicholas Pooran and Mitchell Marsh have played impactful knocks. But the others, including Rishabh Pant , are yet to perform. Pant has only made 17 runs in three innings, while Ayush Badoni, whom LSG had retained, has made 51. Aiden Markram has also had a slow start to the season, and that compounds LSG's woes after they were hit by injuries to fast bowlers Avesh Khan, Akash Deep, Mayank Yadav and Mohsin Khan. Akash is now fit to play his first game of the season.

MI began their season with back-to-back losses before bouncing back with a comprehensive win against Kolkata Knight Riders. Even without Jasprit Bumrah, MI have been among the best bowling sides this season: they are second-best in terms of wickets taken, average and economy rate.

As for their batting, Suryakumar Yadav seems to be back in form, while Ryan Rickelton made a rapid half-century against KKR. But Rohit Sharma 's low returns - just 21 runs in three innings - remain a concern. This contest, then, could be a test of both teams' batting.

Form guide

Lucknow Super Giants: LWL (Last three matches; most recent first)

Mumbai Indians: WLL

Team news and likely XIIs - Akash Deep set to return

Akash is ready to go for LSG after recovering from the back injury he suffered last December. He could replace Avesh, who has gone for 75 runs in seven overs this season, and taken just one wicket.

Lucknow Super Giants: 1 Aiden Markram, 2 Mitchell Marsh, 3 Nicholas Pooran, 4 Rishabh Pant (capt & wk), 5 Ayush Badoni, 6 David Miller, 7 Abdul Samad, 8 Shardul Thakur, 9 Digvesh Rathi, 10 Akash Deep, 11 Ravi Bishnoi, 12 M Siddharth.

Will MI include an extra spinner in Mujeeb Ur Rahman if Lucknow is expected to be spin-friendly? The only game Mujeeb has played this season came on a black-soil pitch in Ahmedabad, where he was taken for 28 runs in two overs. If Mujeeb is back, it could be at the expense of Will Jacks.

Mumbai Indians: 1 Rohit Sharma, 2 Ryan Rickelton (wk), 3 Suryakumar Yadav, 4 Tilak Varma, 5 Hardik Pandya (capt), 6 Naman Dhir, 7 Mitchell Santner, 8 Deepak Chahar, 9 Trent Boult, 10 Ashwani Kumar, 11 Vignesh Puthur, 12 Mujeeb Ur Rahman.

Rishabh Pant has scored just 17 runs in his first three innings this season • BCCI

Big question

MI have a history of unearthing young Indian talent. Even Bumrah and Suryakumar first grew their T20 game at MI. This season, MI have unleashed left-arm wristspinner Vignesh Puthur and left-arm quick Ashwani Kumar to telling effect. While Puthur has four wickets in two games, Ashwani has four in one.

In the spotlight: Ravi Bishnoi, and MI's spinners

Ravi Bishnoi is LSG's highest wicket-taker since 2022. LSG retained him for INR 11 crore, but he has been expensive so far this season. He has three wickets in 11 overs at an economy rate of 12.54. In the middle overs, Bishnoi's eight overs have for gone at 12.25 per over. The next highest for anyone to have bowled at least that many overs during that phase is Ravindra Jadeja's 8.32. LSG will hope Bishnoi, their prime spinner, is back in rhythm before it's too late. is LSG's highest wicket-taker since 2022. LSG retained him for INR 11 crore, but he has been expensive so far this season. He has three wickets in 11 overs at an economy rate of 12.54. In the middle overs, Bishnoi's eight overs have for gone at 12.25 per over. The next highest for anyone to have bowled at least that many overs during that phase is Ravindra Jadeja's 8.32. LSG will hope Bishnoi, their prime spinner, is back in rhythm before it's too late.

Mitchell Santner (left-arm orthodox), Puthur (left-arm wristspin), Mujeeb and Jacks (both offspinners) lend plenty of depth and variety to MI's spin department. MI have the second-best economy rate (8.12) and the third-best average (27.28) of all spin-bowling teams this season, and could field three of their four spinners in Lucknow, where, if the pitch provides turn, LSG's batters might not have it easy.

Pitch and conditions: LSG to use black-soil pitch

This IPL, home advantage has become a hot topic . The red-soil pitch LSG played on against Punjab Kings did not impress their mentor Zaheer Khan, who went on to say that it looked like the opposition's curator prepared it. Against MI, LSG will switch over to a black-soil surface, which is expected to be more spin-friendly. That could help LSG's spinners, but they will be wary of the move backfiring against MI's own spin contingent.

Temperatures in Lucknow could touch 38 degrees Celsius during the day, but could cool down considerably by the time the game starts at 7.30pm. There's no chance of rain.

Key Stats