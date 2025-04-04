Live Blog - Hardik slows LSG down after flier

Live
Live Blog - Hardik slows LSG down after flierBy Ekanth
Badoni survives but LSG slow down
Badoni is helped by fortune in surviving an lbw review on 11.3. He went across the stumps and missed a sweep in front of all three. But his stride forward was above 2.5 metres from the stumps. The thing with Hawk-Eye is there are predictions involved. So, the ball-tracking actually traces the path of the ball from the point of release till it hits pad. But from there, the cameras project where the ball would go based on the ball's bounce and direction. The accuracy of the prediction reduces if the distance it needs to cover increases.
1
Hardik does Pooran and Pant with slower ones
Hardik Pandya needed just two balls to dismiss LSG's best batter so far this season. Both of them were slower balls. The first was wide and guided to the sweeper in the deep. Don't think Pooran expected another one. He swivelled and leapt a touch too early to a 121ks bouncer that angled away over off stump. It was around head-height and Pooran wanted to hit it into the ground but couldn't ride the bounce. The ball lobbed straight to Chahar at short fine leg. LSG 91 for 2 in 8.5
Two key wickets but LSG are still hurtling, not the worst entry point for captain Rishabh Pant, who will want to play himself into form. But will facing spin first up hinder him?
Well, it is turn that keeps Pant's stay short, but it's off the bowling of Pandya. Pant was trying to play himself in, happy to defend and work the ball early. He was on 1 off 5 and tried to tuck a harmless-looking back-of-length ball at the body to deep square leg. All fielders on the deep were on the leg side, but the lack of pace deceived him. Catch taken by mid-off running in and Pandya roars. The run rate is now under 10.
Puthur gets Marsh but Pooran's off and running
A caught and bowled against the run of play. Not particularly a wicket-taking ball. Was a loopy 83kph ball that landed well outside leg stump, Marsh backed away to get behind the ball and drive it down the ground. Just wanted a single, but played it a touch too early. A low catch for Puthur, who is delighted to break the 77-run stand.
Nicholas Pooran is in blazing form and he shows that against a favourable match-up. He defended the first ball he faced off Santner, the left-arm spinner turning the ball into the left-hander, before taking him on with a slog sweep and a slash down the ground. LSG's run rate is 11 after eight overs.
2
1
1
1
Fifty off 27 balls for Marsh
Seven fours and two sixes. He's been dismissive off the front foot, happy to walk down to Boult and launch him down. He pulled and cut Santner, and now he's meddling with Ashwani's lines and lengths.
6
4
2
2
1w
4
Ashwani starts by keeping the stumps in play, Marsh goes down the ground with a drive and then pulls one behind square. When the ball was angled across, it was thrashed through cover. A slower ball created a mistimed shot on the fourth ball but another attempt on the sixth ball ended up being a low full toss. The missed yorker was pushed down the ground to end a wicketless, 69-run powerplay.
1
2
1
Ashwani sharp, Santner introduced early
Ashwani Kumar impressed on debut with a four-for and his lengths to start his second game were excellent. He got a back-of-length ball to jag back and rise to hit Marsh on his hands. He goes for just three off his first.
Mitchell Santner had dismissed Aiden Markram once in six balls and Marsh twice in 85 balls in T20s. But with Marsh on song, would it have been better to have introduced Mujeeb Ur Rahman, who has dismissed Marsh twice in three innings in 13 balls?
2
1
Marsh gets away due to a non-appeal
Trent Boult had given away 53 runs and has never gotten Mitchell Marsh in T20s. He started the game with Test-match lengths, erring on the fuller side and bringing the ball back into the right hander. It worked but also... didn't.
Marsh nailed a drive down the ground off the third ball and went for a cover drive next ball. There was a gap between bat and pad, the noise at the stadium might have drowned the sound from the edge. There was no appeal from MI. It was only when Ultra-Edge was shown on the big screen that Boult and Co realised there was an edge.
Marsh cashes in and gets off to a flier. He smashes boundaries off Deepak Chahar on both sides of the wicket, and off full and short lengths. He then camps on the front foot to Boult and lofts a six over mid-off. LSG are up and away.
Mumbai Indians opt to bowl, Rohit not available
Mumbai Indians (MI) captain Hardik Pandya won the toss and chose to bowl against Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) at the Ekana Stadium in Lucknow. The big news is that Rohit Sharma got hit in the knee in nets and he misses out. Raj Bawa, who was India's highest run-getter in the Under 19 World Cup in 2022, replaces him. When asked for an update on Jasprit Bumrah's fitness, Hardik deadbatted the question by saying, "he should be back soon."
MI's captain said that it looks like a fresh wicket with dew potentially coming in later, which is why he's bowling first. The game has moved from pitch No. 4 (red soil) to pitch No. 6 (black soil), and Daren Ganga said that it could lead to lower bounce and spinners getting a bit more turn, but Hardik said the team did not want to talk about the surfaces before the game.
Rishabh Pant acknowledged that he has has not hit form early in the tournament but noted that, "it's a long tournament and once I get the start, I know how to capitalise [on] it. Akash Deep is set to make his debut for LSG. He has recovered from a back injury that kept him out of action since December 2024. M Siddharth had to make way for the pacer.
Lucknow Super Giants: Mitchell Marsh, Aiden Markram Nicholas Pooran, Rishabh Pant (capt, wk), Ayush Badoni, David Miller, Abdul Samad, Shardul Thakur, Digvesh Rathi, Akash Deep, Avesh Khan
Impact Subs: Ravi Bishnoi, Prince Yadav, Shahbaz Ahmed, M Siddarth, Akash Singh
Mumbai Indians: Will Jacks, Ryan Rickelton (wk), Naman Dhir, Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya (capt), Raj Bawa, Mitchell Santner, Deepak Chahar, Trent Boult, Ashwani Kumar, Vignesh Puthur
Impact Subs: Tilak Varma, Corbin Bosch, Robin Minz, Satyanarayana Raju, Karn Sharma
1
5
1
4
What to expect from the Ekana Stadium
This game is going to be played on a black-soil pitch after a red-soil pitch for LSG's game against Punjab Kings didn't impress mentor Zaheer Khan. So, the conditions will favour the spinners and teams batting second. Since 2024, teams batting second have won five of the eight games. The average score batting first has been 181 for 6. Pacers have gone at an ecomomy of 9.3 but have averaged 28.6 as compared to spinners, who have gone at an economy of 8.3 but averaged 34.6. Spin aside, Akash Deep's availability will boost LSG. In fact, he's marking his run-up.
1
1
Can MI turn their fortunes against LSG?
Mumbai Indians (MI) have five IPL titles, but one win in six games reflects their struggles against Lucknow Super Giants (LSG). But both sides have started this edition with a stumble. For MI, it's often been the case. But the fact that their spin attack, with the likes of Vignesh Puthur and Mitchell Santner, is strong augurs well in a venue where the focus will be on the tweakers. They also match up well against Rishabh Pant, who has had a rough start to this season. Will he change his batting position? Can LSG find a way to rely less on Nicholas Pooran? We'll find out tonight.
2
4
3
1