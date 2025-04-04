Live Blog - Hardik slows LSG down after flier

Hardik Pandya needed just two balls to dismiss LSG's best batter so far this season. Both of them were slower balls. The first was wide and guided to the sweeper in the deep. Don't think Pooran expected another one. He swivelled and leapt a touch too early to a 121ks bouncer that angled away over off stump. It was around head-height and Pooran wanted to hit it into the ground but couldn't ride the bounce. The ball lobbed straight to Chahar at short fine leg. LSG 91 for 2 in 8.5

Two key wickets but LSG are still hurtling, not the worst entry point for captain Rishabh Pant, who will want to play himself into form. But will facing spin first up hinder him?