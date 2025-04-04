Hardik heroics in vain as LSG go 6-1 up vs MI

Lucknow Super Giants 203 for 8 (Marsh 60, Markram 53, Hardik 5-36) beat Mumbai Indians 191 for 5 (Suryakumar 67, Dhir 46, Hardik 28*, Rathi 1-21) by 12 runs

For MI, Naman Dhir made an explosive 46, and Suryakumar Yadav continued his return to form with a 43-ball 67. But LSG's death bowlers stood tall against an experienced MI batting line-up in the end.

With 52 runs needed off the last four overs, ESPNcricinfo's forecaster gave MI a 36.9% chance of winning. With Suryakumar and Tilak at the crease, and Hardik to follow, the equation rather seemed closer to fifty-fifty.

Avesh, Thakur turn it around

Avesh Khan changed that equation by dismissing Suryakumar to start the 17th over. The batter pre-meditated a sweep, and he went through with it despite the ball being well outside the off-side tramline. The catch was taken at deep-backward square leg.

Hardik, the next batter in, and Tilak, got a boundary each in the over, but couldn't get Rathi away in the next one. Shardul Thakur bowled yorkers in the 19th - at the stumps as well as wide ones - and with another 24 runs needed off the remaining seven balls, MI decided to retire Tilak out and bring in Mitchell Santner.

Two runs by Santner off the last ball of that over from Thakur, who gave away just seven runs at a crucial stage, left MI an improbable 22 runs to get in the final over. Hardik was on strike, and although he launched Avesh over cover to start with a six, Avesh continued aiming for yorkers, and conceded just three runs off the five deliveries of the over. LSG won by 12 runs.

Suryakumar, Dhir accelerate but can't cross the line

MI had gotten themselves into a good position despite stumbling early in the chase. Dhir and Suryakumar took charge after MI lost Will Jacks and Ryan Rickelton, their openers, in near-identical fashion: both flicked hard-length balls to deep-backward square leg.

Dhir was remarkably still at the crease, and hit boundaries down the ground and through the leg side to get to 30 off his first nine balls. Suryakumar, meanwhile, swatted Avesh over the leg side as MI brought up their fifty in five overs. Akash Deep and Ravi Bishnoi were hit for two boundaries each right after the powerplay.

But Rathi broke the duo's flow with a legspinner's carrom ball that angled in off a shortish length, beat Dhir's flick, and hit the stumps. Suryakumar, though, continued to find the boundary without taking many risks. His ability to manipulate the field was on display in the 11th over when he first played the square drive and then the cover drive to pick up two fours. Tilak, too, picked up an early boundary but couldn't get going.

MI got 88 for 1 in the middle overs despite not hitting a single six. They had set batters at the crease for the big finish, but were denied by LSG's death bowling.

Marsh, Markram set up LSG's foundation

Earlier, LSG made 69 runs in the powerplay after being put into bat. Marsh made 60 of them off 30 balls, with nine fours and two sixes. He could've been dismissed caught behind off Trent Boult in the first over, but neither the bowler nor his team-mates heard the nick as Marsh tried driving through cover.

Marsh was severe against full balls, and the lofted off-drive off Boult for six in the third over was a highlight. When Santner was introduced in the fifth over, Marsh picked up two boundaries off the back foot.

Ashwani Kumar bowled a quiet first over but went for 23 runs off his second with two boundaries down the ground - through square leg and cover - as Marsh got to a 27-ball fifty. But he fell against the run of play by handing a return catch to Vignesh Puthur in his first over, which was the seventh of the innings.

Hardik chips away but LSG push along

Nicholas Pooran was LSG's in-form batter, and he looked in business straightaway, smacking Santner for a four and a six. But Hardik's slower bouncer first accounted for Pooran, and then for the out-of-form Rishabh Pant, who got a leading edge off an attempted flick to mid-off.

Markram hit a couple of sixes while batting with Pant, but got back to playing second fiddle as Ayush Badoni played himself in. The opener got to his fifty off 34 balls, off what was the 99th ball of the innings.

Badoni was on 6 off his first nine deliveries before breaking free with three boundaries back-to-back off Santner, who finished with 0 for 46, his third-most expensive figures in a T20. Badoni scooped Ashwani on the fifth ball of the 16th over, but was out caught behind next ball trying to repeat the shot as the bowler went wider.

In the absence of Jasprit Bumrah, Hardik bowled two overs at the death and picked up three wickets, starting with that of Markram with the offcutter. Only four fours were hit between overs 16 and 19, and with 29 runs scored, MI were looking to restrict LSG under 200.