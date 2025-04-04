Tilak Varma becomes fourth player to be retired out in IPL

Tilak Varma has become the fourth player to retire out in the IPL. The Mumbai Indians batter walked off the field with seven balls left in his team's match against Lucknow Super Giants on Friday, after coming on as an Impact Sub and scoring 25 off 23 balls in a chase of 204.

When Tilak left the field, MI needed 24 off seven balls with five wickets in hand. They couldn't cross the line, though, with LSG closing out a 12-run win.

In his post-match press conference, MI head coach Mahela Jayawardene said it had been his decision to retire Tilak out.

"He just wanted to get going but he couldn't," Jayawardene said. "[We] waited till the last few overs, hoping that [he would find his rhythm], because he had spent some time there so he should have been able to get that hit out of the way, but I just felt that at the end, I just needed someone fresh to go, and he was struggling.

"These things happen in cricket. Not nice to take him out but I had to do that, it was a tactical decision at that point."

When Tilak walked in to bat, MI were on track at 86 for 3 after 8.1 overs. Tilak put on 66 off 48 balls with Suryakumar Yadav for the fourth wicket, but where Suryakumar contributed 46 off 30 to the partnership, Tilak struggled for fluency as his share of 17 off 18 showed.

By the time Suryakumar departed, MI's required rate had shot up; they now needed 52 off the last 23 balls. Tilak managed to score eight off his last five balls at the crease - four of them came via an edged boundary - before he went off as MI grew increasingly desperate. Hardik Pandya , MI's captain, was at the other end when they took the decision to retire Tilak.