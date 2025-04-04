LSG vs MI, 16th Match at Lucknow, IPL, Apr 04 2025 - Live Cricket Score
16th Match (N), Lucknow, April 04, 2025, Indian Premier League
Recent Performance
Last five matches
LSG
L
W
L
W
L
MI
L
L
L
L
W
Match centre Ground time: 06:04
batters to watch(Recent stats)
LSG10 M • 442 Runs • 55.25 Avg • 204.62 SR
LSG10 M • 173 Runs • 28.83 Avg • 139.51 SR
10 M • 319 Runs • 39.88 Avg • 165.28 SR
MI9 M • 278 Runs • 39.71 Avg • 136.27 SR
bowlers to watch(Recent stats)
LSG10 M • 8 Wkts • 10.34 Econ • 24 SR
LSG4 M • 6 Wkts • 11.17 Econ • 12 SR
9 M • 10 Wkts • 9.67 Econ • 16.2 SR
6 M • 7 Wkts • 7.09 Econ • 20.42 SR
Squad
LSG
MI
Player
Role
|Wicketkeeper Batter
|Batter
|Bowler
|Bowler
|Bowler
|Batter
|Batter
|Batting Allrounder
|Bowling Allrounder
|Batter
|Bowler
|Wicketkeeper Batter
|Allrounder
|Allrounder
|Allrounder
|Middle order Batter
|Wicketkeeper Batter
|Bowler
|Bowler
|Bowler
|Allrounder
|Bowler
|Bowler
|Bowler
Match details
|Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium, Lucknow
|Series
|Season
|2025
|Hours of play (local time)
|19.30 start, First Session 19.30-21.00, Interval 21.00-21.20, Second Session 21.20-22.50
|Match days
|04 April 2025 - night (20-over match)
