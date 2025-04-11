The unconventional journey of the unconventional Digvesh Rathi

"Hard work, it is said, beats talent, and Digvesh Rathi is a prime example of it." Those are the words of Sachin Shukla, Rathi's coach at the Dronacharya Cricket Academy in Delhi.

Rathi, Lucknow Super Giants' mystery spinner, has caught everyone's attention at IPL 2025 with his frugal bowling and extravagant celebrations. In five matches, he has picked up seven wickets at an economy rate of 7.75 and has been penalised twice for his "notebook" celebration. His long hair and a Sunil Narine -inspired run-up further add to his persona.

Shukla, though, has known Rathi from a time before he had fancy celebrations, long hair, or mystery spin.

"Digvesh bowled offspin with a typical offspinner's action when he first came to our academy around 2017," Shukla tells ESPNcricinfo. "He was 17 then and, in his very first year, took 40-odd wickets in 14 matches for our club Delhi Blues."

Even though Rathi had not played any age-group cricket previously, he was shortlisted for Delhi's Under-19 side. But there were many more talented players in that group and he failed to make the final cut.

Shukla remembers the day the squad was announced. "He came to me around noon, visibly upset and emotional. I asked him what had happened. He replied, 'Bhaiyya, nahi huya [I couldn't make it].'

"When a boy from a middle-class family chooses this field, he is putting his everything at stake. Because in many cases, the whole family is dependent on you. And when you don't get selected despite your best efforts, only you know how hard it hits."

Rathi was a net bowler for Delhi Capitals during IPL 2022 and 2023 • Digvesh Rathi

Another setback followed soon. Rathi fractured his right collarbone while fielding in a match. Many youngsters give up on the sport when faced with such hurdles. But Rathi doubled down on hard work. He also realised it was not easy to stand out as an offspinner. So, around 2020, he decided to switch to mystery spin.

Rathi was always a Narine fan. He used to use Narine's photo as his profile picture on Facebook and WhatsApp. Now he began emulating his bowling style too. When Covid-19 brought cricket to a halt, Rathi worked on his fitness.

"People had many excuses during Covid but not Rathi," Shukla says. "He set up a small gym on his terrace. He was already fit and got even fitter. Once cricket resumed, he would bowl for long hours in the nets."

"I have come across many passionate players, but the hard work Digvesh put into becoming a mystery spinner was of a different level. He would bowl non-stop for six-seven hours on a single wicket" Sachin Shukla, Rathi's coach

After the match against Mumbai Indians in Lucknow, LSG head coach Justin Langer spoke about Rathi's love for bowling . "If he could bowl for 16 hours a day, he would bowl for 16 hours a day," Langer said.

Shukla witnessed this before anyone else. "I have come across many passionate players, but the hard work Digvesh put into becoming a mystery spinner was of a different level," he says. "He would bowl non-stop for six-seven hours at a single stump. At times, the wicketkeeper would say he was tired. But Digvesh was never tired. It's the same even now."

Those long hours in the nets helped Rathi develop his carrom ball, googly and seam-up delivery. It also improved his accuracy, which is the bedrock of his bowling.

The rewards were not far behind. For IPL 2022 and 2023, Delhi Capitals picked him as a net bowler. Last year, he was with Kolkata Knight Riders in the same role and got to learn from his idol Narine. In between, he got a chance to play for Delhi when the BCCI made the CK Nayudu Trophy an Under-25 rather than Under-23 tournament. During this time, he also picked up the signature celebrations of Wanindu Hasaranga and Kesrick Williams.

Rathi has been penalised twice for his notebook celebration • BCCI

Rathi was now waiting for a bigger platform to showcase his talent. That came in the form of the 2024 Delhi Premier League, where he was picked by South Delhi Superstarz. But that brought its own challenges.

"He had never bowled with a Kookaburra ball," Sarandeep Singh , the former India offspinner and team director at South Delhi Superstarz, says. "Apart from that, he was bowling too fast. We advised him to slow down a bit, especially against a new batter, so that he could get more turn.

"We told him, 'You are a wicket-taker. Even if you get hit for two sixes in an over, you should go for wickets. We don't expect economical overs from you.'"

Rathi levelled up quickly and emerged as the fourth-highest wicket-taker in the DPL with 14 scalps from ten games at an economy rate of 7.82. After the tournament, Sarandeep, who is also the coach of Delhi's domestic team, asked Rathi to "keep practising the same way."

Two months later, Rathi was selected for Delhi's senior team at the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy. He was a back-up for Suyash Sharma and got to play only two games, against Manipur and Arunachal Pradesh. His combined figures in those matches were 7-2-19-3.

"He [Rathi] is very disciplined, likes to be with himself, trains well and bowls to his heart's content. Koi hawabaazi nahi hai [No show-off]. It's rare to come across such kids these days, especially in Delhi" Sarandeep Singh

But even before that, LSG had picked him at the mega auction for IPL 2025. He has since become their go-to spinner, outperforming India legspinner Ravi Bishnoi, whom the franchise had retained between seasons. Of the 120 balls Rathi has bowled so far, 44 have been dots. Among spinners, only Varun Chakravarthy, another idol of Rathi, has bowled more dots this season (49 out of 114). And Rathi has been hit for just three sixes, the fewest among all bowlers who have bowled at least 15 overs.

"I spoke to Rathi recently," Sarandeep says, "and told him that it's his hard work that has brought him till here, and he must keep at it. Because right now not many have seen him, his variations. Once everyone knows what he is doing, then the real test will begin.

"He is not someone who has come via the Under-19, Under-23, Ranji Trophy route. Till last year, he was playing in corporate leagues. Suddenly, the DPL happened. Then he made his debut for Delhi and now he is playing in the IPL. So the more he bowls, the more he will learn about his bowling.

"I think he is on the right track. He is very disciplined, likes to be with himself, trains well, and bowls to his heart's content. Koi hawabaazi nahi hai [No show-off]. It's rare to come across such kids these days, especially in Delhi."

Meeting your idol in front of your squad be like... pic.twitter.com/9UeoAGxpxr — Lucknow Super Giants (@LucknowIPL) April 6, 2025

Rathi's reserved, almost shy nature was also evident in the video LSG posted of him meeting Narine. But what explains the celebrations that have brought him fines and three demerit points? Against Punjab Kings, he even made physical contact with Priyansh Arya after dismissing the batter.

"Priyansh and Digvesh are actually very good friends," Shukla says. "They played for the same team in the Delhi Premier League and that celebration happened in jest.

"Digvesh has been doing these celebrations for a long time. In fact, I often tell him to invent a celebration of his own. But he says, 'Bhaiyya, abhi chalne do [brother, let it be for now].'"