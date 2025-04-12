Matches (22)
IPL (2)
WWC Qualifier (3)
ZIM-U19 vs IRE-U19 (1)
T20 QUAD (in HKG) (2)
WI 4-Day (4)
PSL (1)
County DIV1 (5)
County DIV2 (4)

LSG vs GT, 26th Match at Lucknow, IPL, Apr 12 2025 - Live Cricket Score

26th Match (D/N), Lucknow, April 12, 2025, Indian Premier League
PrevNext
Lucknow Super Giants FlagLucknow Super Giants
Gujarat Titans FlagGujarat Titans
Tomorrow
10:00 AM

Match yet to begin

Summary
Stats
Squads
Table
What will be the toss result?
LSG Win & Bat
GT Win & Bat
LSG Win & Bowl
GT Win & Bowl
Ends before toss
Recent Performance
Last five matches
Unlocking the magic of Statsguru
AskESPNcricinfo Logo
Match centre Ground time: 06:21
batters to watch(Recent stats)
N Pooran
10 M • 496 Runs • 70.86 Avg • 213.79 SR
MR Marsh
5 M • 265 Runs • 53 Avg • 180.27 SR
B Sai Sudharsan
10 M • 562 Runs • 62.44 Avg • 153.13 SR
Shubman Gill
10 M • 311 Runs • 34.56 Avg • 143.98 SR
bowlers to watch(Recent stats)
Ravi Bishnoi
10 M • 9 Wkts • 10.35 Econ • 24.66 SR
SN Thakur
5 M • 9 Wkts • 10.82 Econ • 11.33 SR
R Sai Kishore
8 M • 15 Wkts • 8.28 Econ • 10.53 SR
Mohammed Siraj
7 M • 13 Wkts • 7.75 Econ • 12.92 SR
Head to headLast 5 Matches
Squad
Match details
Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium, Lucknow
Series
Season2025
Hours of play (local time)15.30 start, First Session 15.30-17.00, Interval 17.00-17.20, Second Session 17.20-18.50
Match days12 April 2025 - daynight (20-over match)
Language
English
AskESPNcricinfo Logo
Instant answers to T20 questions
Ask a question

Indian Premier League

TeamMWLPTNRR
GT54181.413
DC44081.278
RCB53260.539
PBKS43160.289
LSG53260.078
KKR5234-0.056
RR5234-0.733
MI5142-0.010
CSK5142-0.889
SRH5142-1.629
Full Table