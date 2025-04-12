Matches (22)
LSG vs GT, 26th Match at Lucknow, IPL, Apr 12 2025 - Live Cricket Score
26th Match (D/N), Lucknow, April 12, 2025, Indian Premier League
Recent Performance
Last five matches
LSG
L
W
L
W
W
GT
L
W
W
W
W
Match centre Ground time: 06:21
batters to watch(Recent stats)
LSG10 M • 496 Runs • 70.86 Avg • 213.79 SR
LSG5 M • 265 Runs • 53 Avg • 180.27 SR
10 M • 562 Runs • 62.44 Avg • 153.13 SR
10 M • 311 Runs • 34.56 Avg • 143.98 SR
bowlers to watch(Recent stats)
LSG10 M • 9 Wkts • 10.35 Econ • 24.66 SR
LSG5 M • 9 Wkts • 10.82 Econ • 11.33 SR
GT8 M • 15 Wkts • 8.28 Econ • 10.53 SR
7 M • 13 Wkts • 7.75 Econ • 12.92 SR
Squad
LSG
GT
Player
Role
|Wicketkeeper Batter
|Batter
|Bowler
|Bowler
|Bowler
|Batter
|Batter
|Batting Allrounder
|Bowling Allrounder
|Batter
|Bowler
|Wicketkeeper Batter
|Allrounder
|Allrounder
|Allrounder
|Middle order Batter
|Wicketkeeper Batter
|Bowler
|Bowler
|Bowler
|Allrounder
|Bowler
|Bowler
|Bowler
Match details
|Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium, Lucknow
|Series
|Season
|2025
|Hours of play (local time)
|15.30 start, First Session 15.30-17.00, Interval 17.00-17.20, Second Session 17.20-18.50
|Match days
|12 April 2025 - daynight (20-over match)
IPL News
Ashwin and Jadeja, an unhappy reunion
Ashwin leaking runs in the powerplay and Jadeja failing to pick up wickets have added to CSK's woes
Axar hails wristspin twins Kuldeep and Vipraj for match-winning spells
They picked up 8 for 35 from their combined eight overs to set up the win
KL Rahul hands RCB another loss in Bengaluru
After being restricted to 163 for 7, RCB's bowlers brought them back in the game, only to be denied by the local lad
Tim David's late flourish lifts RCB to 163 after batting collapse
Kuldeep Yadav and Vipraj Nigam bowled frugal spells after RCB got off to a rapid start