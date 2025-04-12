Markram and Pooran end Gujarat Titans' winning streak

Lucknow Super Giants 186 for 4 (Pooran 61, Markram 58, Prasidh 2-26) beat Gujarat Titans180 for 6 (Gill 60, Sai Sudharsan 56, Thakur 2-24, Bishnoi 2-36) by six wickets
Despite the absence of Mitchell Marsh, Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) bested Gujarat Titans (GT) in the battle of top orders and moved up to third on the IPL 2025
points table.
After Shubman Gill
and B Sai Sudharsan
forged a 120-run opening stand, GT managed only 60 off their last eight overs while losing six wickets. The variations of Ravi Bishnoi
and Digvesh Rathi
(8-0-66-3) helped LSG regain lost ground on a black-soil pitch at Ekana Stadium.
Aiden Markram
and Rishabh Pant
, who was opening the batting
for the first time in the IPL in nearly ten years, then maximised the powerplay to put LSG further ahead. Markram fell for 58 off 31 balls but Nicholas Pooran
rushed LSG towards the finish line with a six-laden 61 off 34 balls. LSG completed the job with three balls to spare, snapping GT's four-match winning streak.
The Sudharsan-Gill opening act
After being asked to bat first, Gill and Sudharsan added 54 for 0 in the powerplay. Sudharsan had kicked off the innings with a slapped four off Shardul Thakur and then when Akash Deep pitched one too full, he drove the ball straight past him for four more.
T20 isn't Sudharsan's strongest format, but he keeps finding ways to score at a brisk pace with a low-risk approach. At the other end, Gill took more risks, often stepping out or manufacturing swinging room. When LSG tried to burgle an over from Markram, Gill and Sudharsan spoiled their plan by taking the part-time offspinner for 15 runs.
Sudharsan's knock could've been cut short on 46 had Abdul Samad held onto a catch at cover off Rathi. He went onto bring up his fourth half-century in six innings in IPL, soon after Gill had raised his own fifty.
GT's slide
The dismissals of Gill and Sudharsan in successive overs, however, brought LSG back into the contest. While Avesh Khan had Gill caught at the long-on boundary with a cutter, Bishnoi had Sudharsan caught at cover with a skiddy wrong 'un. Bishnoi also had Washington Sundar chopping on for 2 with the wrong 'un.
Mystery spinner Rathi, who had two catches dropped off his bowling, eventually wrote his name into the wickets column when Thakur held onto a tough chance at short fine leg to dismiss Jos Buttler for 16 off 14 balls. Thakur then closed out the innings with his nifty variations, which fetched him the wickets of Sherfane Rutherford and Rahul Tewatia in the final over. From 120 for 0 after 12 overs, they finished on 180 for 6.
Markram, Pant start well for LSG
LSG rattled off 61 for 0 in the powerplay, with Markram claiming 38 of those. Pant, who had bumped himself up the order, got off to a more sedate start and was in discomfort after being struck on the knee by left-arm seamer Arshad Khan.
Pant was happy to ride in Markram's slipstream before he attacked Rashid Khan
in the last over of the powerplay, slog-sweeping the wristspinner for four over midwicket. In the next over, though, when he charged at Prasidh Krishna
, the bowler shifted his line wide of off stump and had Pant slicing a catch to deep third for 21 off 18 balls. Markram, meanwhile, mixed orthodox strokeplay with T20 innovation to bring up a 26-ball fifty.
Pooran power
Pooran had already hit two sixes by the time GT introduced R Sai Kishore into the attack in the tenth over. The first ball, short and outside off, was whacked over midwicket for six. He then smoked the left-arm fingerspinner for two more sixes off the next three balls he bowled to him and dumped him out of the attack. With his big hits, Pooran brought the asking rate down to a run-a-ball. He ended up with seven sixes on the day, extending his tally to 31 sixes this IPL
. The next best on the list hasn't even hit half as many.
By the time Rashid removed Pooran in the 16th over, LSG needed 26 off 28 balls. Ayush Badoni, LSG's Impact Player, helped knock off those runs with an unbeaten cameo.
Deivarayan Muthu is a sub-editor at ESPNcricinfo