Phillips, who didn't get into GT's starting line-up even once during his stay with the team, came on as a substitute fielder after the fifth over of the SRH innings but had to limp off within minutes. He fielded the fourth ball of that over, bowled by Prasidh Krishna , and hurled a throw to the wicketkeeper's end as Ishan Kishan and Nitish Kumar Reddy stole a quick single. He went down clutching his groin straightaway. "Looks like he might have pulled his groin while getting that throw away," we noted on our live ball-by-ball commentary.