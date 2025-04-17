GT pick Shanaka as replacement for injured Phillips

Gujarat Titans (GT) have brought in Sri Lanka allrounder Dasun Shanaka as a replacement for the injured Glenn Phillips for the remainder of IPL 2025. Shanaka has played for GT in the past, in 2023, and comes in for INR 75 lakh (USD 87,800 approx.).
Phillips had picked up a groin injury while fielding against Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) in Hyderabad just over ten days ago, and was later ruled out of the tournament to head back home, to New Zealand.
Shanaka has played only one season of the IPL so far, when he got three games for GT, scored only 26 runs and didn't get to bowl at all two seasons ago.
GT had earlier lost the services of Kagiso Rabada, on April 3, when he left home for "an important personal matter". There is no clarity on when, and if, he will return to India. GT hadn't named a replacement for Rabada.
GT have won four of their six games and are on second spot on the points table with nearly half of the league stage over. Their next match is the afternoon game on Saturday, at home against table-toppers Delhi Capitals (DC).