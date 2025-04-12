Matches (20)
26th Match (D/N), Lucknow, April 12, 2025, Indian Premier League
Gujarat Titans FlagGujarat Titans

#1

Lucknow Super Giants FlagLucknow Super Giants

#6

Today
10:00 AM

LSG chose to field

High-flying GT eye fifth successive win

By Deivarayan Muthu

LSG opt to bowl

Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) captain Rishabh Pant won the toss and opted to bowl, on a black-soil pitch, at the Ekana Stadium. Gujarat Titans (GT) captain Shubman Gill said that he would have preferred to bowl first as well.
LSG will be without Mitchell Marsh, their second-highest run-getter in IPL 2025 and third highest overall behind Nicholas Pooran and B Sai Sudharsan, who will be in action on Saturday. Marsh missed out because his daughter is unwell, according to Pant. LSG brought in Delhi batter Himmat Singh in place of Marsh, but he was listed at No.4 in their team sheet. Pooran was carded to open along with Aiden Markram.
Himmat was among the leading scorers in the inaugural Delhi Premier League. GT also made one change, with offspin-bowling allrounder Washington Sundar returning in place of left-arm quick Kulwant Khejroliya. Washington shores up a spin attack that includes his Tamil Nadu team-mate R Sai Kishore and Afghanistan's ace spinner Rashid Khan.
LSG bowl-first XI: 1 Aiden Markram, 2 Nicholas Pooran, 3 Rishabh Pant(capt, wk), 4 Himmat Singh 5, David Miller, 6 Abdul Samad, 7 Shardul Thakur, 8 Akash Deep, 9 Digvesh Singh Rathi, 10 Avesh Khan, 11 Ravi Bishnoi
Impact subs: Ayush Badoni, Prince Yadav, Shahbaz Ahmed, Matthew Breetzke, Shamar Joseph
GT bat-first XI: 1 B Sai Sudharsan, 2 Shubman Gill(capt), 3 Jos Buttler(wk), 4 Washington Sundar, 5 Sherfane Rutherford, 6 M Shahrukh Khan, 7 Rahul Tewatia, 8 Arshad Khan, 9 Rashid Khan, 10 R Sai Kishore, 11 Mohammed Siraj
Impact subs: Prasidh Krishna, Mahipal Lomror, Nishant Sindhu, Anuj Rawat, Jayant Yadav
1

Get to know Digvesh Rathi

Digvesh Rathi, the 25-year-old the mystery spinner from Delhi, has certainly caught the eye in his maiden IPL season with his variations and celebrations. Hemant Brar spoke to Rathi's coaches to chart his journey into the biggest T20 league.
Digvesh bowled offspin with a typical offspinner's action when he first came to our academy around 2017. He was 17 then and, in his very first year, took 40-odd wickets in 14 matches for our club Delhi Blues
He is a completely different bowler now. He hides the ball behind his back in his run-up and bowls at a much quicker pace. His carrom ball is very difficult to pick as he uses a similar grip for his googly as well. That's how he bowled Naman Dhir in the Mumbai Indians game
1

Welcome!

Having won four in a row, Gujarat Titans (GT) will look to extend their winning streak to five games and consolidate their position at the top of the points table. As for Lucknow Super Giants (LSG), they're stuck in the mid-table logjam. Ekana has rolled out a black-soil surface for this game. Both teams have excellent spinners. Who will come out on top?
Indian Premier League

TeamMWLPTNRR
GT54181.413
DC44081.278
KKR63360.803
RCB53260.539
PBKS43160.289
LSG53260.078
RR5234-0.733
MI5142-0.010
CSK6152-1.554
SRH5142-1.629
Full Table