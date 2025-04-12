High-flying GT eye fifth successive win

Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) captain Rishabh Pant won the toss and opted to bowl, on a black-soil pitch, at the Ekana Stadium. Gujarat Titans (GT) captain Shubman Gill said that he would have preferred to bowl first as well.

LSG will be without Mitchell Marsh, their second-highest run-getter in IPL 2025 and third highest overall behind Nicholas Pooran and B Sai Sudharsan, who will be in action on Saturday. Marsh missed out because his daughter is unwell, according to Pant. LSG brought in Delhi batter Himmat Singh in place of Marsh, but he was listed at No.4 in their team sheet. Pooran was carded to open along with Aiden Markram.