Ashish Nehra has built the GT team in a manner that is not, well, cool. Or T20 purist. Or conventional for this decade. Since their debut, GT have been the fourth-slowest scoring team in the IPL. They are not even the stingiest with the ball. That crown goes to Chennai Super Kings.

We know roughly three in four T20 matches are won by sides that score more runs in boundaries. Even KL Rahul is on our side now , y'all. Hell has frozen over. GT, though, have scored the lowest percentage of their runs in boundaries among all IPL teams, 60.28% to Kolkata Knight Riders' 68.76 at the top. Even this IPL season, GT sit at the third-lowest of 64.95% to Lucknow Super Giants' (LSG) 72.38% at the top. GT have also hit the lowest number of sixes in the IPL since their debut.

All this doesn't matter to #NehraMaths. What matters to them is they have won a title, came within one good ball of defending the title despite wretched luck in that match, and their win-loss ratio of 1.684, comfortably the best among all IPL teams since their debut.

Clearly, GT know what they are doing. They have built bowling attacks that let their batters get away with going for par scores and taking fewer risks than other teams. Apart from the bowling riches, bowlers generally tend to respond to Nehra's hands-on methods. He practically runs the game from the sidelines. Generally, their game is built on making the fewest mistakes, which tend to occur when you attempt the spectacular.

MS Dhoni can tend to get undue credit for things he might not have anything to do with, but there is a similarity to GT's methods with CSK's when they were at their best. Even India's when they used to make the semi-finals for fun, but they upgraded under Rohit Sharma and Rahul Dravid . GT don't aim for a high ceiling, which also makes sure their floor is higher than most.

Shubman Gill believes in #NehraMaths • BCCI

The one problem with playing this way is that you have to be extremely vigilant so as not to be left behind by evolution. Even then there can be days when you come up against a high-risk team that gets the better of you. Especially when you are batting first. This defeat to LSG is the perfect example. Gill and B Sai Sudharsan almost seemed to be batting effortlessly. They played just three false shots in the powerplay. LSG mis-hit nine in the same period.

Don't get us wrong. It is high skill to bat at 10 an over and make it look effortless. But sometimes you need 11 an over with some more risks to maximise the 20 overs.

Even though it looked GT were going great, LSG had outscored LSG by 14 runs by the end of the 11th over. After this, with the ball getting soft and holding in the surface, both sides struggled equally. LSG scored 63 for 3 in 51 balls, GT 71 for 5 in 54 balls. LSG's boundaries had outscored GT's boundary aggregate in just the 13th over. Nicholas Pooran alone hit four more sixes than the whole GT side.

The batting conditions might have improved with the dew, but that is the harsh truth of T20 cricket. That is why sides seek to aim for above-par totals for the conditions that exist when they are batting. GT possibly believe it is undue risk to cover for contingencies that might or might not eventuate.

ESPNcricinfo's Shiva Jayaraman has illustrated these kinds of games with numbers. In the last two seasons, in the games with totals ranging from 170 to 210, teams attacking fewer than 40% of balls have won nine and lost 12 matches. Teams attacking more than 40% of balls have won 14 and lost seven. In this game, GT attacked just 35% of the balls.