Markram avoids temptation for big sixes and backs his game to find form

Aiden Markram had a slow start to IPL 2025 . But in his last three matches, he has scores of 58, 47 and 53 to help Lucknow Super Giants register a hat-trick of wins. He is a key part of their top order along with Nicholas Pooran and Mitchell Marsh.

"Yeah, definitely slow [start to the campaign]," Markram said after being named Player of the Match against Gujarat Titans on Saturday. "You want to start this competition sort of ahead of the game, but unfortunately fell a bit behind, but slight change of role [from a middle-order player last IPL] and probably just getting accustomed to that again and being up top and having the complete freedom to play your game and take the bowlers on. So, didn't come off in the first few, but grateful that the last couple of matches have been a bit better."

Markram said that sticking to his game, and not trying to emulate Pooran and Marsh's approach of 'hitting sixes for fun' has helped him find his form.

"Schedules are packed obviously, so you're sort of just hopping around, playing lots of cricket and conditions always changing and things like that. So, there's lots to take in, but ultimately you need to stick true to your game," he said. "There's guys that can hit sixes for fun. That might not be my strength, so [you] back what you're good at. So, if it comes off, the team can benefit from that."

Markram said one can "very easily" get sucked into trying to play differently with team-mates like Pooran and Marsh. "So, initially in the competition, I sort of thought I need to remold my game and find a way to really clear the boundaries as often as they do, but you always end up going back to your strengths as a player.

"If it's good enough for selection, then you get back. If not, you completely understand. So, I think it's quite important to stick true to things like that and if the team can benefit and you can come up for the team, obviously that's the most important thing."

Aiden Markram hit a 31-ball 58 against Gujarat Titans • Associated Press

Marsh missed the match against GT as his daughter was unwell, and LSG captain Rishabh Pant opened in his absence. Markram and Pant put on a 65-run stand in 6.2 overs before Pooran came in and continued his stunning form, that sees him on top of the run charts at this stage.

"Unfortunately, Mitch didn't play today and obviously Rishabh stepped up to play [at the top]. What was important for us was that partnership," Pooran said after the game.

"Aiden continuing his good form throughout the season, it's nice to see him get a start and obviously carry on. He would have liked to go to the end as well, but we obviously take that."

GT tried to tempt Pooran into targeting the longer boundary by bringing on left-arm spinner R Sai Kishore in the tenth over. The gambit didn't pay off, with Pooran hitting him for three sixes off four balls.

Pooran said that while batting at No. 3, a batter has to sometimes consolidate, but also 'target their goal'.