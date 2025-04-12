Matches (22)
SRH vs PBKS, 27th Match at Hyderabad, IPL, Apr 12 2025 - Live Cricket Score
27th Match (N), Hyderabad, April 12, 2025, Indian Premier League
Recent Performance
Last five matches
SRH
W
L
L
L
L
PBKS
L
W
W
L
W
Match centre Ground time: 06:21
batters to watch(Recent stats)
10 M • 292 Runs • 32.44 Avg • 155.31 SR
SRH10 M • 271 Runs • 30.11 Avg • 193.57 SR
PBKS10 M • 271 Runs • 27.1 Avg • 163.25 SR
PBKS10 M • 265 Runs • 66.25 Avg • 161.58 SR
bowlers to watch(Recent stats)
SRH10 M • 9 Wkts • 10.54 Econ • 22.44 SR
SRH5 M • 6 Wkts • 10.06 Econ • 17 SR
PBKS10 M • 15 Wkts • 10.28 Econ • 15.6 SR
PBKS4 M • 7 Wkts • 9.43 Econ • 12 SR
Squad
SRH
PBKS
Player
Role
|Bowler
|Batting Allrounder
|Bowler
|Top order Batter
|Wicketkeeper Batter
|Wicketkeeper Batter
|Bowler
|Batting Allrounder
|Allrounder
|Bowler
|Allrounder
|Batting Allrounder
|Bowler
|Batter
|Bowler
|Batting Allrounder
|Bowler
|Batter
|Bowler
|Bowler
Match details
|Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Uppal, Hyderabad
|Series
|Season
|2025
|Hours of play (local time)
|19.30 start, First Session 19.30-21.00, Interval 21.00-21.20, Second Session 21.20-22.50
|Match days
|12 April 2025 - night (20-over match)
Language
English
