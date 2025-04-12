Matches (22)
SRH vs PBKS, 27th Match at Hyderabad, IPL, Apr 12 2025 - Live Cricket Score

27th Match (N), Hyderabad, April 12, 2025, Indian Premier League
Sunrisers Hyderabad FlagSunrisers Hyderabad
Punjab Kings FlagPunjab Kings
Recent Performance
Last five matches
batters to watch(Recent stats)
H Klaasen
10 M • 292 Runs • 32.44 Avg • 155.31 SR
TM Head
10 M • 271 Runs • 30.11 Avg • 193.57 SR
Prabhsimran Singh
10 M • 271 Runs • 27.1 Avg • 163.25 SR
Shashank Singh
10 M • 265 Runs • 66.25 Avg • 161.58 SR
bowlers to watch(Recent stats)
PJ Cummins
10 M • 9 Wkts • 10.54 Econ • 22.44 SR
HV Patel
5 M • 6 Wkts • 10.06 Econ • 17 SR
Arshdeep Singh
10 M • 15 Wkts • 10.28 Econ • 15.6 SR
LH Ferguson
4 M • 7 Wkts • 9.43 Econ • 12 SR
Head to headLast 5 Matches
Squad
SRH
PBKS
Player
Role
Pat Cummins (c)
Bowler
Abhishek Sharma 
Batting Allrounder
Rahul Chahar 
Bowler
Travis Head 
Top order Batter
Ishan Kishan 
Wicketkeeper Batter
Heinrich Klaasen 
Wicketkeeper Batter
Eshan Malinga 
Bowler
Abhinav Manohar 
Batting Allrounder
Kamindu Mendis 
Allrounder
Mohammed Shami 
Bowler
Wiaan Mulder 
Allrounder
Nitish Kumar Reddy 
Batting Allrounder
Harshal Patel 
Bowler
Sachin Baby 
Batter
Simarjeet Singh 
Bowler
Atharva Taide 
Batting Allrounder
Jaydev Unadkat 
Bowler
Aniket Verma 
Batter
Adam Zampa 
Bowler
Zeeshan Ansari 
Bowler
Match details
Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Uppal, Hyderabad
Series
Season2025
Hours of play (local time)19.30 start, First Session 19.30-21.00, Interval 21.00-21.20, Second Session 21.20-22.50
Match days12 April 2025 - night (20-over match)
Language
English
Indian Premier League

TeamMWLPTNRR
GT54181.413
DC44081.278
RCB53260.539
PBKS43160.289
LSG53260.078
KKR5234-0.056
RR5234-0.733
MI5142-0.010
CSK5142-0.889
SRH5142-1.629
Full Table