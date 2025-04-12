Live Report - Unchanged Punjab Kings opt to bat; Eshan Malinga debuts for Sunrisers

Shreyas Iyer called correctly as an unchanged Punjab Kings elected to bat in Uppal.

"The mindset has been to be aggressive from ball one," he said. "We've seen that we don't have a fantastic record in the powerplay, we have to see to it that we don't have that at the back of the mind and play the ball on the merit."

"We just need to stay in the present, be brave and bold with our approach and our attitude has to be top-notch. We have a fantastic few matches recently and need to repeat that."

PBKS are sitting pretty with three wins in four games. SRH are seeking to overturn a string of four straight losses after opening the tournament with 286, the second-highest T20 total of all time.

Fresh off a four-day break, SRH have handed a debut to Eshan Malinga in place of ambidextrous allrounder Kamindu Mendis. A death bowler, like the OG Malinga, Eshan made his ODI debut for Sri Lanka earlier this year, and also impressed for Paarl Royals at the SA20.

"We feel like we can chase down anything," Cummins said. "It's not been an ideal start but we're training well and are in a good place. We try and de-stress, but it's a long season. Things can turn quickly in T20s."

Playing XIIs

Sunrisers Hyderabad: 1 Travis Head, 2 Abhishek Sharma, 3 Ishan Kishan, 4 Nitish Kumar Reddy, 5 Heinrich Klaasen (wk), 6 Aniket Verma, 7 Eshan Malinga, 8 Pat Cummins (capt), 9 Zeeshan Ansari, 10 Harshal Patel, 11 Mohammed Shami

SRH Impact player options: Abhinav Manohar, Sachin Baby, Jaydev Unadkat, Rahul Chahar, Wiaan Mulder

Punjab Kings: 1 Prabhsimran Singh (wk), 2 Priyansh Arya, 3 Shreyas Iyer (capt), 4 Nehal Wadhera, 5 Shashank Singh, 6 Glenn Maxwell, 7 Marcus Stoinis, 8 Marco Jansen, 9 Yuzvendra Chahal, 10 Arshdeep Singh, 11 Lockie Ferguson