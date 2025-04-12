Matches (18)
27th Match (N), Hyderabad, April 12, 2025, Indian Premier League
Current RR: 12.16
 • Last 5 ov (RR): 57/0 (11.40)
forecasterLive Forecast:PBKS 240
Updated 4 mins ago • Published Today

Live Report - Unchanged Punjab Kings opt to bat; Eshan Malinga debuts for Sunrisers

By Shashank Kishore

Shreyas v spin

Zeeshan Ansari slips in two quiet, boundary-less overs, but can't escape punishment in his third as Shreyas Iyer takes him on.
The six is off a golfer's swing - staying deep inside the crease and launching him over long-off on the rise. The boundary is off a reverse sweep to a full toss.
Zeeshan continues to bravely toss the ball up and creates an opportunity in the same over when Iyer mistimes him, but the long-off fielder palms the ball over the ropes. Abhishek Sharma isn't having a good day on the field - a second dropped chance.
Ansari's figures should've read: 3-0-25-1.
Instead, it currently reads: 3-0-31-0.

Malinga: A wicket in his first, sixes in his second

1
1w
1
1lb
6
1
Early impression on Malinga: He has clocked 141kph, bowled a 120kph slower ball, has slipped in a high full toss in trying to attempt a dipping slower delivery, has tried to bang the ball into the pitch - he's clearly no afraid to try different things. His figures currently read 2-0-19-1.

Prabhsimran can't cash in on reprieve

Harshal creates a second opportunity, but it's grassed at extra cover as Abhishek Sharma can't hold on as he moved to his right. It was absolutely smashed by Prabhsimran as he held his shape to an off-cutter again. But he can't cash in on his reprieve - he's out in similar fashion, slapping a slower length ball straight to Cummins at mid-off for 42 as Eshan Malinga strikes in his first over on IPL debut.
1
1
2
2

PBKS: fast, but not fastest

89 It's only the third-highest powerplay score this season. SRH made 94 in their opening game v RR and KKR made 90 against LSG earlier in the week
2
1

Harshal strikes for Sunrisers!

He's mercilessly tonked down the ground for six, but comes back superbly by pulling length back and delivering a cutter, forcing Arya to try and hit against the movement to the longer leg-side boundary. He ends up dragging it to Nitish Reddy at mid-off. PBKS 66/1 in four overs.
PBKS brought up the joint-fastest team fifty this season, along with RCB who got to the landmark off just 18 balls two nights ago against DC at Chinnaswamy.
1
1
1

Arya climbs into Shami

It's likely Arya is up against Shami for the first time too. And what does he do first ball? Swat him down the ground for a six. And follows that by flaying him over the cover boundary second ball. Arya doesn't have a great deal of feet movement, but if you can have that kind of hand-eye coordination and timing, it doesn't matter. PBKS bring up 50 in just the third over.
1
1
2

Fearless Arya walks the talk

A rookie straight out of the Delhi Premier League, facing up to a modern-day great for the first time, welcomes him to the bowling crease with a nonchalant flick of the wrists to send the ball into the top tier over deep midwicket. PBKS 30/0 in two overs.
1
1

Prabhsimran takes the attack to Shami

1
1
4
4
4
A roaring start to the first over - all boundaries in the arc between mid-off and cover. On each occasion, Prabhsimran gave Shami the charge.
1
1
1
2

'Getting out on a zero is not a big deal'

Priyansh Arya, who hit the fastest IPL hundred by an uncapped Indian batter, earlier in the week against Chennai Super Kings, brings with him a refreshing perspective and lot of clarity. Ashish Pant caught up with the 24-year-old from Delhi, who has had a sensational initiation into the IPL after being one of the breakout stars of the Delhi Premier League.
2
1
2
1

'Bowling first not a problem' for Pat Cummins

Shreyas Iyer called correctly as an unchanged Punjab Kings elected to bat in Uppal.
"The mindset has been to be aggressive from ball one," he said. "We've seen that we don't have a fantastic record in the powerplay, we have to see to it that we don't have that at the back of the mind and play the ball on the merit."
"We just need to stay in the present, be brave and bold with our approach and our attitude has to be top-notch. We have a fantastic few matches recently and need to repeat that."
PBKS are sitting pretty with three wins in four games. SRH are seeking to overturn a string of four straight losses after opening the tournament with 286, the second-highest T20 total of all time.
Fresh off a four-day break, SRH have handed a debut to Eshan Malinga in place of ambidextrous allrounder Kamindu Mendis. A death bowler, like the OG Malinga, Eshan made his ODI debut for Sri Lanka earlier this year, and also impressed for Paarl Royals at the SA20.
"We feel like we can chase down anything," Cummins said. "It's not been an ideal start but we're training well and are in a good place. We try and de-stress, but it's a long season. Things can turn quickly in T20s."
Playing XIIs
Sunrisers Hyderabad: 1 Travis Head, 2 Abhishek Sharma, 3 Ishan Kishan, 4 Nitish Kumar Reddy, 5 Heinrich Klaasen (wk), 6 Aniket Verma, 7 Eshan Malinga, 8 Pat Cummins (capt), 9 Zeeshan Ansari, 10 Harshal Patel, 11 Mohammed Shami
SRH Impact player options: Abhinav Manohar, Sachin Baby, Jaydev Unadkat, Rahul Chahar, Wiaan Mulder
Punjab Kings: 1 Prabhsimran Singh (wk), 2 Priyansh Arya, 3 Shreyas Iyer (capt), 4 Nehal Wadhera, 5 Shashank Singh, 6 Glenn Maxwell, 7 Marcus Stoinis, 8 Marco Jansen, 9 Yuzvendra Chahal, 10 Arshdeep Singh, 11 Lockie Ferguson
Punjab Kings impact player options: Suryansh Shegde, Pravin Dubey, Yash Thakur, Harpreet Brar, Vijaykumar Vyshak
1

It's No. 5 v No. 10

After a near record-breaking start, Sunrisers Hyderabad have lost four games back-to-back. Yet, unlike Chennai Super Kings, woefully short on batting firepower, SRH have the game and the personnel to turn it around. They're up against Punjab Kings, capable of being as explosive as them, and buoyed by a roaring start to IPL 2025.
1
Win Probability
PBKS 83.90%
PBKSSRH
100%50%100%PBKS InningsSRH Innings

Current Over 13 • PBKS 150/2

Live Forecast: PBKS 240
Powered by Smart Stats
All Match News

PBKS Innings
Player NameRB
P Arya
caught3613
Prabhsimran Singh
caught4223
SS Iyer
not out4821
N Wadhera
not out1817
Extras(lb 1, w 5)
Total150(2 wkts; 12.2 ovs)
Indian Premier League

TeamMWLPTNRR
DC44081.278
GT64281.081
LSG64280.162
KKR63360.803
RCB53260.539
PBKS43160.289
RR5234-0.733
MI5142-0.010
CSK6152-1.554
SRH5142-1.629
Full Table