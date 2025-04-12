'I don't think about failures' - Priyansh Arya will go where his instincts take him

Punjab Kings (PBKS) opener Priyansh Arya is your quintessential T20 cricketer. Young, uninhibited, fearless, whose instincts tell him to hit every ball out of the ground irrespective of the match situation. It's pretty straightforward. First ball of the innings or last, if the ball is in his zone, it must be out of the ground. A simple see-ball-hit-ball approach.

But what if he had been caught in the deep? What if his instinct was wrong? Wouldn't back-to-back golden ducks look bad on his young resume?

"Attacking batsman hamesha out hote hue ganda hi lagta hai [An attacking batsman always looks ugly when he gets out]," Arya says with a smile at a press interaction. "Not just me, look at every attacking batsman. I don't think about failures, or whether this shot could get me out or not when I am batting. I just watch the ball and look to hit it.

"Getting out on a zero is not a big deal, it's a part of the game. At times, I'll get out on a zero, but the next day, I will also score a century."

And score a century he did as he sent the CSK fielders on a leather hunt in Mullanpur. He was dropped by Khaleel second ball of the innings, and played a false shot two balls later. Even the most aggressive IPL batters might have taken a step back. Not Arya. He went again the very next ball, carving Khaleel over cover point for six. He trusted his instincts. It got him a 43-ball 102 and a Player-of-the-Match award.

"When I went to the [IPL team] trials and I didn't get selected, it never affected me much, because I wasn't consistent. I debuted for the senior team in 2021, and I was out of the team after two matches because I wasn't performing well. Obviously, anyone would be out of the team with those performances" Priyansh Arya on the lows in his career

"I spoke to Ricky sir [after his first-ball duck] and he told me that if I get the same ball in the next match, I should hit it out of the ground. I was very confident after hearing that," Arya says. "Shreyas bhaiya also told me not to worry: 'you will play all the 14 matches'. That calmed me down a lot. If the captain is backing me so much, I felt very confident after hearing that."

It wasn't all about swinging away to glory, Arya also showed cricketing smarts against CSK. When R Ashwin , 14 years his senior and one of the modern-day greats, came into the attack inside the powerplay, he looked like knew that the offspinner would try and cramp him for room. On cue, Ashwin fired a length ball on the stumps that Arya duly slog-swept to the square-leg boundary. A few balls later, when Ashwin went marginally short outside off, Arya deposited him over wide long-off.

Arya's strike rate of 210.66 is the third-highest in the tournament at the moment. He has hit 11 sixes, the second-highest for PBKS behind his captain's 14. But Arya has not always been this free-flowing six basher.

Priyansh Arya's strike rate of 210.66 is the third-highest at the moment in the tournament • Associated Press

"I developed it with time. I wasn't this bold at the start of my career when I was younger," he says. "With time and maturity, you have to bring those changes within yourself. You can't keep playing like you used to. The opponents are experienced enough to know your strengths and weaknesses."

Arya is just 24, but his career has already had a fair few ups and downs. He made his senior T20 debut for Delhi in 2021, but was out of the side after only two games and it took him two years to get another game. He was called up for trials by a few IPL teams, but Arya remained unsold in the 2024 player auctions. However, he was pragmatic about his snub.

"When I went to the trials and I didn't get selected, it never affected me much, because I wasn't consistent, so the non-selection didn't bother me," he says. "I debuted for the senior team in 2021, and I was out of the team after two matches because I wasn't performing well. Obviously, anyone would be out of the team with those performances."

The 2024 Delhi Premier League, however, changed everything. His six sixes in an over thrust him into the limelight and got him a place in the Delhi 2024-25 Syed Mushtaq Ali squad, where he was Delhi's highest run-scorer . "When DPL started, I wanted to be as consistent as possible," Arya says. "I made runs in DPL and this time in T20s [Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy] as well and I got picked [in the IPL]. So, in my mind, I realised that consistency is key."

Coming into the IPL, Arya has not changed his technique much but has worked on the mental side of things. "Everyone has the same level of preparation. But the mindset is very important. Controlling the mind is the most difficult thing. If you keep yourself calm, you can perform better."

He has also worked extensively with his childhood coach Sanjay Bharadwaj, particularly on the cuts and pulls, because "IPL mein aise muh pe bana ke ball koi nahi dega. [In the IPL, no one will dish out slot balls]. The bowlers will hit that hard length, which makes the cuts and the pulls important shots to have."