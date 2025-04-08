Fastest hundreds in the IPL - Priyansh Arya joins the ranks

Priyansh Arya became only the second batter to score a hundred in IPL 2025 when he notched up a 42-ball 103 in Punjab Kings' (PBKS) home match against Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in Mullanpur. It was his maiden IPL century and it came off just 39 balls. It was the joint-fourth fastest hundred in the IPL. Here's a list of the five quickest centuries in the competition.

Chris Gayle - 30 balls

It was the day Gayle rewrote the T20 record books at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium. His unbeaten 175 remains the highest individual score in the format, and his 30-ball century is still the fastest in IPL history even after 12 years. After a watchful first over, Gayle took 21 off Ishwar Pandey and 28 off Mitchell Marsh to bring up a 17-ball fifty. Aaron Finch's 29-run over only added to the charge and Gayle brought up his century in the ninth over. Of his first 103 runs, 98 came in boundaries. He finished unbeaten on 175 and later returned to pick up two wickets, capping off a surreal day.

Yusuf Pathan - 37 balls

Pathan teed off when Rajasthan Royals (RR) needed 143 off 57 balls to chase down MI's 212. He hit 54 off his next 11 deliveries, including three successive sixes off Ali Murtaza and 24 in the following over from R Sathish. The carnage continued as he brought up what was then the fastest century in the IPL with a towering six. He was run out the very next ball, leaving RR with 40 to get from 17 balls - a bridge too far in the end. However, his captain, Shane Warne described it as the best innings he had ever seen.

David Miller - 38 balls

Miller's 38-ball century rescued Kings XI Punjab (now PBKS) from 64 for 4 and powered in a jaw-dropping chase of 191, with 99 runs coming in the last five overs. It began with a flurry of boundaries off Vinay Kumar before he tore into RP Singh for 26 in a single over. With three runs needed and Miller on 95, he launched a length ball straight over the sightscreen to bring up his century in style. After the match, Miller shared his father's advice: "If it's in the V, it's in the tree. If it's in the arc, it's out of the park."

Travis Head - 39 balls

102 vs RCB, Bengaluru, 2024

Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) and Head had already signalled their intent with a 277-run blitz earlier in the season. In Bengaluru, they went one better. Head had set the tone with a powerplay assault that saw SRH race to 76 for 0, bringing up his fifty along the way. By the time he was dismissed in the 13th over for a 41-ball 102, SRH had rocketed to 165. They eventually finished on 287 - the highest total in IPL history

Priyansh Arya - 39 balls

103 vs CSK, Mullanpur, 2025