Where does Abhishek's 141 rank among the top IPL scores?

Gayle rewrote the record books against Pune Warriors by smashing 175 off just 66 balls. Not only was it - and still is - the highest individual score in the IPL but also in all T20 cricket. Gayle took 17 balls to get to his fifty but needed only 13 more to get to the three-figure mark. His 150 came off 53 balls. He hit 13 fours and 17 sixes in his innings to power RCB to 263 for 5. In response, Warriors could score only 133 for 9, losing to Gayle by 42 runs.