Where does Abhishek's 141 rank among the top IPL scores?

Abhishek came into this game with 51 runs from his five previous innings. By the end of this innings, he had almost quadrupled his tally. With SRH chasing 246, Abhishek gave them exactly the start they needed - he began by hitting four fours off his first five balls. He had a slice of luck on 32 when he was caught at deep-backward point but bowler Yash Thakur had overstepped. Abhishek rubbed it in by launching the next ball for a six. He brought up his fifty in 19 balls, his hundred off 40. It was the sixth-fastest hundred in the IPL. His 141 was also the highest score by an Indian in the IPL, beating KL Rahul 's 132 not out for Kings XI Punjab (now Punjab Kings) against RCB in Dubai in 2020.