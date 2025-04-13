Where does Abhishek's 141 rank among the top IPL scores?

Gayle rewrote the record books against Pune Warriors by smashing 175 off just 66 balls. Not only was it - and still is - the highest individual score in the IPL but also in all T20 cricket. Gayle took 17 balls to get to his fifty but needed only 13 more to get to the three-figure mark. His 150 came off 53 balls. He hit 13 fours and 17 sixes in his innings to power RCB to 263 for 5. In response, Warriors could score only 133 for 9, losing to Gayle by 42 runs.
McCullum's breathtaking knock made the IPL's inaugural game memorable. After KKR were sent in, McCullum singlehandedly took RCB down: he scored 158 off 73 balls, while all other KKR batters combined for 47 off 47. Only when you go back to the ball-by-ball scores do you realise that McCullum was on zero after six balls. The next four balls he faced read 4, 4, 6, 4. It was only one-way traffic after that as McCullum kept charging at the bowlers and kept finding the boundary.
Abhishek Sharma 141 (55)
SRH vs PBKS, Hyderabad, 2025
Abhishek came into this game with 51 runs from his five previous innings. By the end of this innings, he had almost quadrupled his tally. With SRH chasing 246, Abhishek gave them exactly the start they needed - he began by hitting four fours off his first five balls. He had a slice of luck on 32 when he was caught at deep-backward point but bowler Yash Thakur
had overstepped. Abhishek rubbed it in by launching the next ball for a six. He brought up his fifty in 19 balls, his hundred off 40. It was the sixth-fastest hundred in the IPL. His 141 was also the highest score by an Indian in the IPL, beating KL Rahul
's 132 not out for Kings XI Punjab (now Punjab Kings) against RCB in Dubai in 2020.
De Kock had been telling LSG's assistant coach Vijay Dahiya
that he had never felt "this good" but for some reason, the runs were not coming. Then this happened. He dominated every single KKR bowler, including their mystery spin twins Sunil Narine
and Varun Chakravarthy
, taking them for a combined 44 off 24 balls. The KKR fielders also assisted de Kock in his endeavour, dropping him on 12, 68 and 127. He and Rahul batted all 20 overs after opening the innings and took LSG to 210. That turned out to be just enough as KKR fell short by two runs.
De Villiers is the only non-opener on the list, which itself makes this innings special. He came in at No. 3, after 3.1 overs were bowled, and faced five dots from Lasith Malinga
to give him a wicket maiden. But, after that, there was a steady stream of boundaries from de Villiers' bat. Despite hitting only four sixes in his innings, he ended with a strike rate in excess of 225. When Malinga came back for his final over, de Villiers took him for 12 off five balls. Such was the quality of his strokemaking that even the Mumbai fans were chanting his name.