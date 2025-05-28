Highest chases in the IPL - RCB's 230 in third place
Big chases bring all the drama and here is a list of five from the IPL that had almost everything
It had been a memorable IPL 2025 for Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB). They had secured a berth in the playoffs with room to spare, but a top-two finish wasn't quite in the bag yet, as only victory against Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) in the last league game would earn them a spot in Qualifier 1. Their task was made even harder when LSG, powered by a Rishabh Pant century, set RCB 228. However, Virat Kohli, Mayank Agarwal and Jitesh Sharma ensured that RCB would not be denied, sealing a famous win. Here's where that effort ranks among the highest successful chases in IPL history
Punjab Kings 262 for 2vs Kolkata Knight Riders, Eden Gardens, 2024
In a season where run-scoring and six-hitting scaled new heights, this clash raised the bar for T20 cricket. The match featured a record 42 sixes and produced the highest successful chase in the format - 262. KKR's 261 for 6 was powered by a 138-run opening stand between Sunil Narine and Phil Salt, with the middle order adding the finishing touches. In reply, Prabhsimran Singh provided the early thrust before Jonny Bairstow's fiery hundred and Shashank Singh's 28-ball 68 sealed the mighty chase with eight balls to spare.
Sunrisers Hyderabad 247 for 2vs Punjab Kings, Hyderabad, 2025
It was Abhishek's night in Hyderabad. A stroke of luck came early when he was caught on 28, but it turned out to be off a no-ball. Most times, when he hit the ball in the air, it either disappeared into the stands or dropped safely in no man's land. Occasionally, as is the case when playing such high-risk innings, the ball went in the general direction of a fielder but PBKS weren't able to hold onto their catches. Abhishek dismantled PBKS' bowling attack with audacious ease. He stormed to his maiden IPL century in just 40 balls and went on record the highest individual score (141 off 55 balls) by an Indian in IPL history. Head played the perfect supporting act, hammering 66 off 37 in a dominant 171-run opening stand.
Royal Challengers Bengaluru 230 for 4vs Lucknow Super Giants, Lucknow, 2025
The night seemed to belong to Rishabh Pant. His blazing 118, off just 61 balls, meant that RCB had to gun down 228 to earn a spot in Qualifier 1 against Punjab Kings. RCB began well, with Kohli and Phil Salt adding 61 inside six overs, but three quick wickets tilted the advantage LSG's way. Kohli raised a fine half-century, but his dismissal in the 12th over left RCB with 105 runs still to get from just 52 balls. Enter Mayank and Jitesh. While Mayank's 23-ball 41 was impressive on its own, Jitesh seemed to batting in a different dimension altogether, blasting 85 off 33 balls, with eight fours and six sixes. Will O'Rourke, in particular, came in for some heavy punishment, conceding 74 from his four overs - the third-most expensive spell in IPL history.
The game wasn't without drama from other corners. Jitesh looked to be out at the start of the 17th over, but a back-foot no ball from Digvesh Rathi handed the batter a reprieve. A few moments later, Rathi, before delivering the ball, clipped the stumps at the bowler's end with Jitesh well sort of his crease. However, the wicket was not given because the umpire deemed that Rathi had completed his delivery stride before he removed the stumps. Pant also asked for the appeal to be withdrawn. In the end, RCB were not to be denied, as Jitesh himself sealed it with a six to send every Bengaluru fan into delirium.
Rajasthan Royals 226 for 6vs Kings XI Punjab (now Punjab Kings), Sharjah, 2020
With Rajasthan Royals (RR) needing 51 off the final three overs, Rahul Tewatia's 17 off 23 balls was turning into a disastrous promotion to No. 4. But what followed was one of the most dramatic turnarounds in IPL history. Tewatia smashed five sixes off Sheldon Cottrell's over. He and Jofra Archer added three more sixes, and a four, in the next nine balls. RR chased down 224 - the highest IPL chase at the time - with three balls to spare. Earlier, Sanju Samson's 85 off 42 had kept them in the hunt against PBKS.
Rajasthan Royals 224 for 8vs Kolkata Knight Riders, Eden Gardens, 2024
The standout performer of KKR's title-winning campaign, Sunil Narine, smashed his maiden T20 century to lift his side to 223 for 6 and then struck with the ball too. With 103 to defend off 46 balls and four wickets remaining for RR, KKR were cruising. But Jos Buttler had other plans. With a strapped-up hamstring that kept him out of the previous game, Buttler single-handedly turned the chase on its head - scoring 70 of the remaining runs, retaining strike for the final 18 balls, and completing the win with five sixes and six fours.
Mumbai Indians 219 for 6vs Chennai Super Kings, Mumbai, 2021
This was one of those chases that cemented Kieron Pollard's status as Mumbai Indians (MI) saviour. Ambati Rayudu's blazing 72 off 27 balls had powered CSK to 218 for 4. MI came out swinging in the powerplay but stumbled with three quick wickets. MI needed 125 off the last eight overs with Pollard batting on 2 off 4. Then the tide started turning - he hit three sixes off Ravindra Jadeja, followed by a barrage against the quicks. Cameos from the Pandya brothers helped bring it down to 16 off the final over. Pollard kept strike throughout and sealed the win off the last ball with a nervy, match-winning double.