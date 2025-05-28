Highest chases in the IPL - RCB's 230 in third place

It was Abhishek's night in Hyderabad. A stroke of luck came early when he was caught on 28, but it turned out to be off a no-ball. Most times, when he hit the ball in the air, it either disappeared into the stands or dropped safely in no man's land. Occasionally, as is the case when playing such high-risk innings, the ball went in the general direction of a fielder but PBKS weren't able to hold onto their catches. Abhishek dismantled PBKS' bowling attack with audacious ease. He stormed to his maiden IPL century in just 40 balls and went on record the highest individual score (141 off 55 balls) by an Indian in IPL history. Head played the perfect supporting act, hammering 66 off 37 in a dominant 171-run opening stand.