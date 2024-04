Openers with fifty-plus scores in the match between KKR and Punjab: Phil Salt (75), Sunil Narine (71), Prabhsimran Singh (54) and Jonny Bairstow (108*). It is the first instance of all four openers scoring 50-plus in in an IPL match and the eleventh occasion in men's T20s . The 308 runs scored by the openers is also the highest in an IPL match.