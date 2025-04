For Rathi, it was the second such offence and penalty under Article 2.5 of the ICC Code of Conduct. He was fined 25% of his match fee when he had sent Priyansh Arya back with a similar gesture - and a bit of body contact - in an eight-wicket defeat in Lucknow on April 1. That earned him one demerit point, too. The latest Level 1 code of conduct breach came with a bigger fine as a result, even though he was some distance away from the batter. The offence also earned him two demerit points to go with the one he had from the earlier occasion.