Hardik penalised for MI's slow over-rate against Gujarat Titans

This was MI's second game - and second defeat - of the season, but Hardik's first appearance, after he had to serve a ban for MI's season-opener. That was a punishment for MI's slow over-rate in the last game of IPL 2024, against Lucknow Super Giants (LSG). Fortunately for MI and Hardik, the latest offence will not lead to a ban, since the IPL has done away with that rule and now, for such offences, there are only fines and in-game field restrictions.