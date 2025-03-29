Matches (4)
GT vs MI, 9th Match at Ahmedabad, IPL, Mar 29 2025 - Live Cricket Score

9th Match (N), Ahmedabad, March 29, 2025, Indian Premier League
Gujarat Titans FlagGujarat Titans
Mumbai Indians FlagMumbai Indians
Tomorrow
2:00 PM

Match yet to begin

Recent Performance
Last five matches
batters to watch(Recent stats)
B Sai Sudharsan
10 M • 474 Runs • 52.67 Avg • 153.89 SR
Shubman Gill
10 M • 384 Runs • 42.67 Avg • 154.83 SR
SA Yadav
10 M • 322 Runs • 35.78 Avg • 152.6 SR
NT Tilak Varma
9 M • 304 Runs • 43.43 Avg • 147.57 SR
bowlers to watch(Recent stats)
Rashid Khan
10 M • 8 Wkts • 8.69 Econ • 26.75 SR
R Sai Kishore
4 M • 8 Wkts • 9.58 Econ • 9 SR
JJ Bumrah
8 M • 10 Wkts • 6.82 Econ • 19.1 SR
HH Pandya
9 M • 10 Wkts • 10.64 Econ • 16.8 SR
Head to headLast 5 Matches
Squad
GT
MI
Player
Role
Shubman Gill (c)
Opening Batter
Rashid Khan (vc)
Bowling Allrounder
Anuj Rawat 
Wicketkeeper Batter
Arshad Khan 
Bowler
Jos Buttler 
Wicketkeeper Batter
Gerald Coetzee 
Bowler
Gurnoor Brar 
Bowler
Karim Janat 
Bowling Allrounder
Kulwant Khejroliya 
Bowler
Kumar Kushagra 
Wicketkeeper Batter
Mahipal Lomror 
Allrounder
Mohammed Siraj 
Bowler
Glenn Phillips 
Allrounder
Prasidh Krishna 
Bowler
Kagiso Rabada 
Bowler
Sherfane Rutherford 
Middle order Batter
Sai Kishore 
Bowler
Sai Sudharsan 
Top order Batter
M Shahrukh Khan 
Batter
Ishant Sharma 
Bowler
Nishant Sindhu 
Allrounder
Manav Suthar 
Bowling Allrounder
Rahul Tewatia 
Bowling Allrounder
Washington Sundar 
Bowling Allrounder
Jayant Yadav 
Bowler
Match details
Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad
Series
Season2025
Hours of play (local time)19.30 start, First Session 19.30-21.00, Interval 21.00-21.20, Second Session 21.20-22.50
Match days29 March 2025 - night (20-over match)
Language
English
Indian Premier League

TeamMWLPTNRR
RCB11022.137
LSG21120.963
PBKS11020.550
CSK11020.493
DC11020.371
SRH2112-0.128
KKR2112-0.308
MI1010-0.493
GT1010-0.550
RR2020-1.882
Full Table