Gujarat Titans show how home advantage is done in the IPL

Gujarat Titans have now beaten Mumbai Indians in all their four matches at home . A young team beating one of the most successful T20 franchises so regularly is impressive in itself, but what's even more impressive is that they have always had sound theory on how to beat their western-Indian neighbours.

The first two wins came in 2023 , when GT managed to win four Ahmedabad matches out of seven when batting first. Despite dew, they did so through an early window of movement for fast bowlers. They had Mohammed Shami to exploit it. Both their wins against MI that year were played on red-soil pitches where they scored 200-plus when asked to bat first and broke the game open with the new ball when defending. GT could play that way because MI didn't have Jasprit Bumrah or a fast bowler to exploit these conditions.

GT won the title in their debut season and came within one good ball of defending it next year. MI, of course, went shopping and took away their captain Hardik Pandya for 2024. They also put together a side full of big hitters. Bumrah was also fit. This time GT switched to a lower par-score pitch. Now they defended 168 successfully through change-up bowlers Rashid Khan , R Sai Kishore and Mohit Sharma.

Cut to their fourth encounter against MI at home. Even though captain Shubman Gill said their choice of a black-soil pitch was not specific to the opposition , Parthiv Patel said during a spot interview that they wanted to play MI on a black-soil pitch. Not only would it neutralise the threat of Trent Boult and Deepak Chahar with the new ball, it would also take MI away from their familiar comforts of red-soil pitches that they are used to at Wankhede.

It also turned out that GT have a side more suited to under-200 games rather than the 240 one they ended up losing against Punjab Kings. They have the most efficient anchor batter in all T20 cricket in Jos Buttler , and also Sai Sudharsan , who capitalises on the powerplay and can anchor in the middle overs. The core of their batting is good enough to adapt to slightly difficult batting conditions.

Most of all, GT have tall, into-the-pitch fast bowlers who can make use of variable pace and bounce in a surface. The pitch looked like the one used for the 2023 ODI World Cup final , played like it, and brought back memories of tall bowlers stifling batters. Only Mumbai Indians, not Indian.

Apart from displaying that GT know how to win at home, this win showed the synergy between the franchise and the ground authorities. Given the short duration of the contest, T20 matches can turn on events as small as losing a wet ball with a six that goes out of the stadium. The only way to come close to guaranteeing consistent success is to maximise the home advantage.

Chennai Super Kings, who hardly ever miss the playoffs, do so because they win twice as many matches as they lose at home, comfortably the best win-loss ratio at home among IPL teams. Kolkata Knight Riders' dominant run came when they could use their spinners on low-scoring home surfaces. As early as the first IPL, Shane Warne turned Sawai Mansingh Stadium into a fortress for Rajasthan Royals, winning all seven matches at home. It is no surprise that GT have become a formidable team in their short existence: they hold the second-best win-loss ratio at home overall.

Because of excessive dew and small grounds, MI and Royal Challengers Bengaluru can't quite set out to maximise home advantage. This makes MI's five titles an impressive feat. Outside them, the teams that generally struggle in the IPL are the ones without a stable home base for which conditions they can build their teams.

Strange events are taking place in 2025. CSK and KKR have been on the record about apparent tension with Chepauk and Eden Gardens not maximising their home advantage. They are both set up for under-200 games for their spinners to come into their own, but the surfaces have denied them that. With administerial turmoil in Rajasthan Cricket Association and with the Jaipur stadium being under the government, and thus not looked after throughout the year, RR are now playing some of their games away from Jaipur, losing out on a home base and conditions they can dominate.

In a sport as reliant on conditions as cricket is, home advantage is a valid tactic. That's why winning away has always been special. However, IPL is a unique case. These franchises don't keep the grounds running all year round. They are just tenants for a couple of months. They can't feel entitled to the kind of co-operation a Ranji team might. The groundsman is well within their rights to ask the franchises to select according to the general conditions. They aren't out to get the home side, they just loathe having to change the nature of the square.