Live report: Hardik removes Gill after a brisk powerplay

Live
Live report: Hardik removes Gill after a brisk powerplayBy Hemant Brar
Parthiv: We deliberately chose black-soil pitch
Parthiv Patel, GT's assistant and batting coach, is speaking to the commentators, and he says: "It was a deliberate call from us to have the black-soil pitch tonight, as opposed to the red-soil one. The black-soil pitches are on the slower side. There are some cracks on the surface, but it's playing better than it looks. I think our openers made the most of the powerplay."
Meanwhile, Buttler ended the boundary drought in the tenth over with a six and a four off the successive balls against Santner. In the next over, when Hardik bowled a slower bouncer - something Parthiv said bowlers will do a lot - Buttler put it away for four. Hardik still has pretty impressive figures: 3-0-18-1.
GT 101/1 after 11
Hardik snares Gill again
1w
1
1
1
•
•
1
•
1
1
1
•
1
1
2
W
•
•
1
He might not have taken the new ball but Hardik has dismissed Gill yet again. Their match-up now reads 11 balls, 18 balls, four dismissals.
The field spread after the powerplay, and the ball became somewhat softer. That allowed MI to slow down the scoring rate. Up until Gill's dismissal, GT had scored just 12 runs in 14 balls, and not a single boundary, after the powerplay. Gill tried to break the shackles but ended up pulling a short ball into the hands of Naman Dhir at deep square leg.
GT 79/1 after nine
3
3
1
2
GT race to 66/0
5 Number of 50-plus opening stands between Gill and Sudharsan in the IPL. Also the number of innings they have opened together.
GT started the season with the goal to maximise the powerplay; they were the slowest side in that phase last season, with a run rate of 7.72. Gill and Sudharsan are doing their best to improve that. They have taken GT to 66 for no loss after six overs, their third-best powerplay ever, and both have contributed equally: 32 off 18 balls. Deep Gadhia tells me this also the first wicketless powerplay this season while batting first
1
3
A milestone for Gill
Gill has completed 1000 runs in the IPL at this venue. Sampath tells me he has taken the second-fewest innings for any batter to complete 1000 IPL runs at a venue. Here's the full list:
19 - Chris Gayle, Bengaluru
20 - Shubman Gill, Ahmedabad
22 - David Warner, Hyderabad
26 - Shaun Marsh, Mohali
31 - Suryakumar Yadav, Wankhede
20 - Shubman Gill, Ahmedabad
22 - David Warner, Hyderabad
26 - Shaun Marsh, Mohali
31 - Suryakumar Yadav, Wankhede
Across all T20s, Gill has 1127 runs in 21 innings here, at an average of 70.43 and a strike rate of 164.04.
1
1
1
Sudharsan also joins the party
•
4
2
4
1
1
Sudharsan was slow in the powerplay against PBKS, scoring around a strike rate of 119. After the game, Gill mentioned how the first three overs, and the three in the middle, cost them the game.
Tonight, Sudharsan is showing a more positive intent. He stepped out to Boult to on-drive him for four. Two balls later, he flicked him for another boundary.
GT 26/0 after three
1
2
1
2
No Hardik with new ball, Gill off the blocks
As expected, Boult and Chahar shared the new ball. Chahar has dismissed Gill four times in ten innings but Gill has an average of 20 and a strike rate of 146 against him.
And as Gill said before the season, about maximising the powerplay, he has shown his intent. He stepped out to Boult to cart him over extra cover before pulling Chahar over square leg for four. Gill has moved to 12 off eight, Sudharsan is on 2 off four.
GT 14/0 after two
1
Should Hardik take the new ball?
MI have got two specialist new-ball bowlers in Trent Boult and Deepak Chahar. But there's a case for Hardik to take the new ball. He has dismissed Gill three times in 12 balls across four T20 innins while giving away just seven runs.
2.3 Shubman Gill's average against Hardik Pandya in T20s
1
1
1
MI opt to bowl; Mujeeb replaces Jacks
Mumbai Indians have won the toss and they will bowl first. "Not sure how the pitch is going to play," Hardik says. "The dew is also a factor. It's always better to bat second on the black-soil pitch."
Apart from Hardik coming in for Will Jacks, Mujeeb Ur Rahman has replaced left-arm wristspinner Vignesh Puthur who picked up a three-for against CSK. Robin Minz could be their Impact Player.
"We were also looking to bowl first but, you know, one team has to bat first," Shubman Gill says. "We have got the same team but you might see one change when we bowl."
On Buttler batting at No. 3, Gill says, "The idea was to have the right-left combination at the top, and Buttler is batting at No. 3 for England."
GT have left out Arshad Khan but there is no Washington Sundar, at least not yet. Ishant Sharma is likely to be their Impact Player.
Mumbai Indians: 1 Rohit Sharma, 2 Ryan Rickelton (wk), 3 Suryakumar Yadav, 4 Tilak Varma, 5 Hardik Pandya (capt), 6 Naman Dhir, 7 Mitchell Santner, 8 Deepak Chahar, 9 Trent Boult, 10 Mujeeb Ur Rahman, 11 S Raju
Impact Player options: Robin Minz, Ashwani Kumar, Will Jacks, Raj Bawa, Corbin Bosch
Gujarat Titans: 1 Shubman Gill (capt), 2 Sai Sudharsan, 3 Jos Buttler (wk), 4 Sherfane Rutherford, 5 Shahrukh Khan, 6 Rahul Tewatia, 7 Rashid Khan, 8 R Sai Kishore, 9 Kagiso Rabada, 10 Mohammed Siraj, 11 Prasidh Krishna
Impact Player options: Ishant Sharma, Washington Sundar, Glenn Phillips, Anuj Rawat, Mahipal Lomror
1
1
1
1
Two-paced pitch
The previous game in Ahmedabad was a high-scoring one. Batting first, PBKS scored 243 for 5 and GT fell short by only 11. But this match is played on a fresh, black-soil pitch. Michael Clarke says it's going to be two-paced and 180 might be par.
We saw two types of pitches in Ahmedabad last season as well. Four times in eight games, the team batting first failed to cross 170, with GT's 89 all out against Delhi Capitals being the lowest. But on three occasions, the team batting first, GT on all three, posted 199 or more.
1
1
1
The Washingon conundrum
MI have plenty of left-hand batters in their line-up. GT's two first-choice spinners, Rashid and R Sai Kishore, turn the ball into the left-hand batters. Does that bring Washington Sundar into the picture? GT left him out for the first game against PBKS. They picked Arshad Khan as their fourth seamer and lower-order hitter. Arshad went for 21 in the only over he bowled. Do GT continue with Arshad, or bring in Washington, or maybe Mahipal Lomror to strengthen their middle order.
1
1
1
Is Rashid's magic fading?
Continuing with Rashid, till IPL 2022, his worst economy in a season was 6.73. While he went for 8.23 an over in 2023, he did pick up 27 wickets. However, his economy went up to 8.40 last season and wickets dropped to ten from 12 games.
In the first game of this season, the Punjab Kings batters hit him for five sixes and ransacked 48 of his four overs. Is Rashid's impact diminishing?
1
1
1
1
Welcome back, Hardik Pandya
Hardik Pandya is back. In more ways than one. He is back in the Mumbai Indians side after serving a one-match ban for the slow over rate last season.
He is also back in Ahmedabad. It was here he was first booed in IPL 2024 after he moved from Gujarat Titans to MI. Under Hardik, GT were the champions in 2022 and runners-up in 2023. MI finished at the bottom under him the next season.
But a lot has happened since then. Hardik has helped India win the T20 World Cup and was also part of the Champions Trophy-winning side. MI head coach Mahela Jayawardene feels "everyone will see beyond what happened last IPL".
If that doesn't set it up nicely, Rashid Khan and Kagiso Rabada will turn out against MI, a franchise they represent in the SA20 and MLC. Add the ILT20 too in Rashid's case.
Both teams are coming off a defeat. GT lost their opening game to Punjab Kings (PBKS), and MI faced a defeat at the hands of Chennai Super Kings.
1
1
1