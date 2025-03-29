Live report: Hardik removes Gill after a brisk powerplay

GT's current captain, Shubman Gill, poses with GT's former captain, Hardik Pandya • BCCI

Mumbai Indians have won the toss and they will bowl first. "Not sure how the pitch is going to play," Hardik says. "The dew is also a factor. It's always better to bat second on the black-soil pitch."

Apart from Hardik coming in for Will Jacks, Mujeeb Ur Rahman has replaced left-arm wristspinner Vignesh Puthur who picked up a three-for against CSK. Robin Minz could be their Impact Player.

"We were also looking to bowl first but, you know, one team has to bat first," Shubman Gill says. "We have got the same team but you might see one change when we bowl."

On Buttler batting at No. 3, Gill says, "The idea was to have the right-left combination at the top, and Buttler is batting at No. 3 for England."

GT have left out Arshad Khan but there is no Washington Sundar, at least not yet. Ishant Sharma is likely to be their Impact Player.

Mumbai Indians: 1 Rohit Sharma, 2 Ryan Rickelton (wk), 3 Suryakumar Yadav, 4 Tilak Varma, 5 Hardik Pandya (capt), 6 Naman Dhir, 7 Mitchell Santner, 8 Deepak Chahar, 9 Trent Boult, 10 Mujeeb Ur Rahman, 11 S Raju

Impact Player options: Robin Minz, Ashwani Kumar, Will Jacks, Raj Bawa, Corbin Bosch

Gujarat Titans: 1 Shubman Gill (capt), 2 Sai Sudharsan, 3 Jos Buttler (wk), 4 Sherfane Rutherford, 5 Shahrukh Khan, 6 Rahul Tewatia, 7 Rashid Khan, 8 R Sai Kishore, 9 Kagiso Rabada, 10 Mohammed Siraj, 11 Prasidh Krishna