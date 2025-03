Hardik the bowler gets the better of Gill the batter, again

"There were some shots that were easy to hit on that wicket, there were some shots that were difficult [to hit], so we were making sure that we make sure that they were hitting difficult shots on that wicket. Which we thought were difficult when we were batting," Gill said in the press conference afterwards. Prasidh Krishna , for one, made the most of the conditions. Going against his nature, so to say, he kept it slow, and into the pitch. And emerged Player of the Match for his 2 for 18.